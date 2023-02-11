Debbie Wasserman Schultz Gives Fox News Analyst A Harsh Lesson On Opinion vs. Fact

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) grilled a Fox News legal analyst for sharing “pure conjecture” during a hearing for the House’s new Weaponization of the Federal Government committee.

Jonathan Turley, a GOP-called witnesses, spoke Thursday about the “Twitter Files,” or internal information about the platform that CEO Elon Musk provided to journalists — but Wasserman Schultz wasn’t buying that he had any “unique knowledge” about the social media giant.

“Do you have any formal relationship with the company?” she asked.

“No, I just have an account,” replied Turley, an attorney and George Washington University law professor who has offered various confusing takes on Fox News over the past year. He later added that his knowledge of Twitter did not go beyond the Twitter Files and what he’s read in the media.

“So essentially your responses to the questions here today were your own opinion and pure conjecture,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“You said that you don’t have any specific or unique knowledge of Twitter, but you spoke as if you did. ... And so this is only just your opinion, would you say, as a Twitter account user?”

“No, I come to give legal analysis based on facts that are in the public domain,” responded Turley.

“‘Legal analysis’ is another word for ‘opinion,’” Wasserman Schultz shot back.

Watch the exchange below.

"So essentially your responses to the questions here today were your own opinion and pure conjecture" -- Wasserman Schultz highlights what an utter clown @JonathanTurley is pic.twitter.com/V9ZhpHWBms — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2023

Turley attempted to defend himself during Fox News host Sean Hannity’s program Friday, but Twitter users were quick to roast the legal analyst.

