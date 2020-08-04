Disney Channel alum Debby Ryan knows how to keep a meme going ― and rib President Donald Trump. (See the video below.)

Ryan posted a TikTok clip Monday in which she showed off what she’d wear to fashion week as her characters on Disney’s “Jessie,” “The Suite Life On Deck,” “Radio Rebel” and Netflix’s “Insatiable.”

Ryan seized her chance to wink back at fans who made a meme recently of her go-to facial expressions on camera over the years. In the clip, she finished with the much-imitated upward glance and hair stroke from “Radio Rebel.” And she owned it.

“The president said to make a TikTok,” Ryan wrote in the caption, apparently throwing shade at Trump’s threat to ban the short-video app in the United States.

The internet ate it up:

Debby Ryan making the face pic.twitter.com/zZ887QPqPw — Ryan Warne (@thouartvandelay) August 4, 2020

Debby Ryan won Tik Tok, you can delete it now. pic.twitter.com/ZZ3a6qfCSM — Predictors (@ppredictors) August 4, 2020

POV: Tiktok actually gets banned.



Debby Ryan bringing back the radio rebel face to distract trump so we can all sneak back into the whitehouse and bring the app back: pic.twitter.com/SitUZhNx2r — 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞🕊️💙 (@SamsEverlyte) August 4, 2020

she said no one’s going to out do debby ryan doing debby ryan but debby ryan pic.twitter.com/jg0aKtoEQH — 𝓉 ⚢ (@theresakost13) August 4, 2020

props to debby ryan for knowing how to take a joke and not making merch to profit off a viral meme pic.twitter.com/kzBkZesBxp — ً (@rosiescunt) August 4, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!