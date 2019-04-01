Deborah Norville To Undergo Surgery For Cancerous Thyroid Lump Spotted By Viewer

“Inside Edition” anchor Deborah Norville usually tells viewers what’s going on in the world, but she may owe her health to a viewer who gave her some news.

On Monday, Norville announced that she will be off the show for a short time in order to recover from surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule from her neck.

In a video message, Norville credited the discovery of the lump to an observant viewer.

“We live in a world of ‘see something, say something,’ and I’m really glad we do,” Norville said. ”... A long time ago, an ‘Inside Edition’ viewer reached out to say she’d seen something on my neck. It was a lump.”

Although a doctor initially said the lump wasn’t serious, Norville kept tabs on it.

“For years, it was nothing. Until recently,” she said. “It was something.”

The 60-year-old Norville said the lump turned out to be a very localized form of cancer, which she will have removed during surgery Tuesday.

Although there will be no chemo or radiation, the surgery will require her to miss work for an unspecified period of time.

Norville ended the message by asking for support for both her and the doctor operating on her.