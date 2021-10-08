Republicans Begrudgingly Vote For Debt Limit Deal McConnell Made With Democrats

“I’m glad their brinksmanship did not work,” Schumer said on the Senate floor after the vote, thanking Democrats for standing united against Republicans’ obstruction. “What is needed now is a long-term solution so we don’t go through this drama every few months.”

Before Thursday, Republicans were steadfast in their refusal to help Democrats increase the debt limit, claiming they didn’t want to give Democrats more room to pass spending bills. The debt limit would have to be raised regardless of Democrats’ future policies.

Republican leadership faced an angry caucus Thursday ahead of the vote.

“I believe it was a mistake to offer this deal,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told reporters. “Two days ago Republicans were unified, we were all on the same page, we were all standing together and making clear that Democrats had complete authority to raise the debt ceiling... Schumer was on the verge of surrender.

“And, unfortunately, the deal that was put on the table was a lifeline for Schumer, when I disagree with that decision,” Cruz said, conceding that Schumer won the game of chicken.

This extension to the debt limit is expected to last through Dec. 3, at which point the Treasury Department will have to again resort to extraordinary measures to borrow money and pay the nation’s bills until Congress raises it once more.