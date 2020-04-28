Debunking COVID-19 Misinformation: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“Where does Trump get the idea he has a medical background and can make such statements?”
— Marcia Grant
“No matter, Trump being Trump. He will still see himself as smart as anyone.”
— Robert Washington
“He said it, no matter how he spins it. What kind of president gives sarcastic answers during a national emergency?”
— Wendy Scott
“This is not a time or place for sarcasm!”
— Kelley Dockrey
“We have a president living in an alternative reality.”
— Bud Dailey
“Testing is of the utmost importance until a vaccine is created. If the asymptomatic are not found and isolated, there will be no end to new infections.”
— John Adrian
“I wish the nurses and doctors who take care of the Coronavirus infected people would have time to protest for their safety and work conditions. But they are the ones who are busy saving the lives of sick people, including the ones who make their work more difficult by being ignorant and stupid.
— Werner Roos
“These so-called protesters seem to think that the governors of these states want this situation of closed businesses, job losses and wrecked economies.”
— Ron Porinsky