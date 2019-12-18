The 11 Best Shows From The 2010s You Can Stream Right Now

NBCUniversal Amy Poehler and Adam Scott in "Parks and Recreation."

As the decade comes to an end and the holidays approach, now is a good time to revisit a few of the standout shows of the 2010s.

Many of the best series are available in their entirety (or near entirety) on the most popular streaming services of today, such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

This list includes shows that stood out this decade and found a new home on a streaming platform. That means the list doesn’t include HBO shows still on HBO or, for that matter, Netflix shows still on Netflix. I figure you know where to find “Game of Thrones” and “Orange Is the New Black” by now.

I also narrowed the list to only include shows that aired the majority of their episodes in the 2010s. This means I didn’t include shows like “30 Rock,” which ended in the 2010s, but mostly existed in the aughts.

Beyond these criteria, “best” here isn’t exactly a value judgment on artistic achievement. Rather, it’s an assessment balancing popularity, critical acclaim and ease of watching. You can also watch almost all of these series to their completion right now.

The following list is by no means comprehensive of the decade’s best. But it does offer a glimpse at the decade that’s easy to revisit through streaming. Also, if you want just a tiny bit of nostalgia without actually spending hours streaming the shows, I included each show’s first season trailer when possible. I found it jarring fun to seeing fledgling versions of Leslie Knope and Don Draper.

Colleen Hayes/NBC Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in "The Good Place"

Details: This comedy focuses on a dead woman navigating the philosophical quandaries of the afterlife.

“The Good Place” is still on the air and will wrap up in early 2020. A few of the most recent episodes are on Hulu, while the rest of the series lives on Netflix. The show began in 2016.

The main cast includes Kristen Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto and Jameela Jamil.

Original Home: NBC

Where To Watch Now: Netflix

Seasons: Four (three on Netflix)

Trailer:

AMC Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss in "Mad Men"

Details: This drama focuses on an existential ad man in 1960s New York City and the surrounding people who eventually leave his orbit.

“Mad Men” began in 2007 and ended in 2015.

The main cast includes Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss and John Slatterly.

Original Home: AMC

Where To Watch Now: Netflix

Seasons: Seven

Trailer:

Comedy Central Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key in "Key & Peele"

Details: This sketch show innovated on the format with high-concept and often goofy premises.

“Key & Peele” began in 2012 and ended in 2015.

The main cast includes Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

Original Home: Comedy Central

Where To Watch Now: Hulu

Seasons: Five

A Second Season Sketch:

AMC Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in "Breaking Bad"

Details: This drama focuses on a dying chemistry teacher who decides to team up with a local drug dealer in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to build a meth empire.

“Breaking Bad” began in 2008 and ended in 2013.

The main cast includes Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul.

Original Home: AMC

Where To Watch Now: Netflix

Seasons: Five

Trailer:

Jordin Althaus/NBC The cast of "Parks and Recreation"

Details: This comedy focuses on co-workers at a small government office in Pawnee, Indiana, and their exceptionally charismatic, try-hard leader.

“Parks and Recreation” began in 2009 and ended in 2015.

The main cast includes Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Retta and Adam Scott.

Original Home: NBC

Where To Watch Now: Netflix

Seasons: Seven

Trailer:

Comedy Central Nathan Fielder in "Nathan For You"

Details: This satire of business-rehab shows focuses on a person who convinces struggling businesses to try his comically bad ideas for making more money. Although the show has a cult following, it never reached a popularity that would have tipped off the businesses that something was awry.

“Nathan For You” began in 2013 and ended in 2017.

Nathan Fielder hosts all the episodes.

Original Home: Comedy Central

Where To Watch Now: Hulu

Seasons: Four

A First Season Sketch:

Patrick Harbron/FX Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in "The Americans"

Details: This drama focuses on two KGB spies living in a suburb of Washington, D.C., during the 1980s.

“The Americans” began in 2013 and ended in 2018.

The main cast includes Noah Emmerich, Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell.

Original Home: FX

Where To Watch Now: Amazon Prime

Seasons: Six

Trailer:

20th Century Fox Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson in "New Girl"

Details: This sitcom focuses on young roommates living in Los Angeles and struggling to make lasting romantic connections.

“New Girl” began in 2012 and ended in 2018.

The main cast includes Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

Original Home: Fox

Where To Watch Now: Netflix

Seasons: Seven

Trailer:

20th Century Fox The characters of "Bob's Burgers"

Details: This animated comedy focuses on a family that runs a small burger restaurant that never seems to make enough money or go out of business.

“Bob’s Burgers” is still on the air. The show began in 2011.

The main voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts and Kristen Schaal.

Original Home: Fox

Where To Watch Now: Hulu

Seasons: 10

A First Season Clip:

Universal The cast of "Community"

Details: This comedy focuses on a group of students attending community college for a variety of reasons and who ultimately stick around to maintain the friendships they’ve built.

“Community” began in 2010 and ended in 2015.

The main cast includes Alison Brie, Chevy Chase, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi and Jim Rash.

Original Home: NBC/Yahoo

Where To Watch Now: Hulu

Seasons: Six

Trailer:

FX Lakeith Stanfield, Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry in "Atlanta"

Details: This dramatic comedy focuses on a rising hip-hop star in Atlanta and the friends who try to help get his career to the next level.

“Atlanta” is still on the air. The show began in 2016.

The main cast includes Zazie Beetz, Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield and Bryan Tyree Henry.

Original Home: FX

Where To Watch Now: Hulu

Seasons: Two