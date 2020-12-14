19 Relatable Tweets About Having A December Birthday

Every birthday month has its pros and cons, but those born in December tend to get an extra share of pity.
From getting fewer presents to sharing the spotlight with the holiday season, having a December birthday comes some notable downsides. Fortunately, many of those December babies have a sense of humor about it.
We’ve rounded up 19 funny and relatable tweets about having a December birthday.
Every person born in December can relate to those having a half assed home birthday “party” during quarantine.— luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) March 22, 2020
Having a December bday as a kid: ugh i hate when people give me one combo gift for my bday/xmas so unfair!!— Paige Weldon (@paigeweldon) November 28, 2018
Having a December bday as an adult: everyone got engaged over thanksgiving and is having an engagement party on my birthday
There should be a tax on tinsel to cover therapy costs for all you damaged people with birthdays in December.— Housewife of Hell (@HousewifeOfHell) December 7, 2018
I just remembered when i was small..— Ikuku Malaysia 🧖🏾♀️ (@chefobubu) January 14, 2018
Children church pastor was like "Someone special was born in December, today we would honour our December baby"
I came out and climbed the stage happily in front of the whole congregation.
He was talking about Jesus😭😭😭
shout out to everyone born in late December who always had to downplay their birthdays and take a back seat to the holidays, I see you, you selfless lovelies (next year we revolt)— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 24, 2018
I'm so politically correct, I tell my friends with December birthdays "happy holidays" just cause it's not everybody's birthday.— Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) December 23, 2015
If your birthday is anywhere between December and July, you’re getting Santa wrapping paper, I’m sorry I don’t make the rules.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) March 25, 2018
Rubbish things about December birthdays:— Michelle Harrison (@MHarrison13) November 26, 2018
• It takes forever to organise a night out because of everyone’s Xmas work dos.
• You or someone coming to your do will get flu.
• hardly any birthday cards/invites in shops.
• gifts sometimes come in Xmas wrap.
Shout out to all the parents throwing December birthday parties and wishing they had been more practical about family planning.— Meredith (@PerfectPending) December 16, 2019
All I want this Christmas is for people to remember my December birthday. 🎉🎁🎂— WorkingBarbie (@WorkingBarbie) December 1, 2014
It’s rude to have a December birthday. We’re all very tired and now this?— Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) December 2, 2020
2 of my kids' birthdays are in late December so I'm basically not allowed to drink on St. Patrick's Day anymore.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) December 26, 2016
If your birthday is in December you should be fucking ashamed of yourself. That’s Jesus’ month and you’re rudely interrupting.— David Hughes (@david8hughes) April 29, 2020
Am I allowed to start celebrating my bday on my half birthday? I'm sick of my December bday.— Caroline Lunny (@CarolineLunny) May 13, 2013
A friendly reminder to give December babies 2 gifts.— HHFB webcomics (@HHFlashbacks) December 23, 2019
Happy Hanukkah to all the Jewish boys and girls with December birthdays. What you lose in gifts you gain in learning that life is unfair.— Matthew Federman (@matthewfederman) December 17, 2014
A special shoutout to everyone who had to get used to disappointment at an early age simply because they were born around the holidays.— Cats Against Humanity™ (@CatsVsHumanity) November 24, 2018
To November and December babies, happy birthday in advance. We're busy.— 𝑹. (@richy_wrld) November 2, 2020
It's December birthday month. Be extra nice to those of us who get screwed. #Dec20— Jen (@TheNextMartha) December 1, 2011