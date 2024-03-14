ShoppinghomeOrganizingDe-Cluttering

Get That Household Clutter Out Of Your Face With These 9 Organizing Essentials

Level up your spring cleaning efforts with these products to help you get — and stay — organized.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

A shoe cabinet for decluttering, available at Amazon
Amazon
A shoe cabinet for decluttering, available at Amazon

No matter where you live, spring is a popular season to declutter.

Buying more things in the name of decluttering may seem counterintuitive, but the right items can help you get (and stay) organized and help you determine just how many pairs of shoes or makeup brushes you really need in your life.

To help you get started on your search, we’ve rounded up helpful products from across the internet to help you declutter every room of your house.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This wooden shoe cabinet
If you’re a no-shoes household, this stylish cabinet organizes your shoes while keeping your entryway neat. It has two drawers that flip out for compact storage, plus space to tuck your most-used shoes and house slippers underneath. The manufacturer notes that this cabinet can store between 24 and 32 pairs of shoes.
$149.99 at Amazon
2
These clear, stackable plastic organizers
Organize your makeup, office supplies, jewelry and so much more with these clear plastic organizers. This 25-piece set has four different bin sizes plus non-slip pads so they’ll stay in place — even when you’re opening and closing drawers.
$17.49 at Amazon
3
This fireproof document bag
Keep all of your important documents in one safe place (so you know exactly where to find them when you need them) in this briefcase-shaped bag. It’s waterproof and fireproof up to 520 degrees Fahrenheit, and keeps your documents secure with a combination lock.
$35.99 at Amazon
4
These airtight food containers
Create a Pinterest-perfect pantry and keep your food fresh (and away from pests) with these OXO Good Grips containers. Each container in this five-piece set has a corresponding lid that creates an airtight seal when the top button is pressed down. They’re also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe—what more could you want?
$54.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Or this reviewer-beloved and slightly more affordable option
Reviewers also love this affordable 10-piece set from Amazon brand Vtopmart. Each container is made from BPA-free plastic and features a watertight locking lid.
$34.99 at Amazon
6
This two-tier cabinet organizer
Tall cabinets are great and all, but so often a lot of space ends up unused. Enter this two-tier cabinet organizer, with a sliding bottom drawer and hooks on the side. It’s great for organizing extra sponges and cleaning supplies underneath your kitchen sink, or toiletries and extra toilet paper in your bathroom.
$19.99 at Amazon
7
This woven compartment caddy
From Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, this multipurpose organizer is ideal for organizing utensils and napkins, office supplies and more. The open compartments keep things separate and easy to access.
$22.99 at Target
8
This stackable sweater box
A Container Store exclusive, this sweater box keeps your cozy cool weather knits free of dust during the rest of the year. A clear window makes it easy to know what’s inside, and picking up a certain number of these boxes can help your decluttering process and ensure everything has a place in your closet.
$25.59 at Container Store
9
This chic garden caddy
In true Hearth & Hand with Magnolia fashion, this multipurpose caddy is stylish and functional. Sure, you can use it for gardening tools, but it can also be used for crafting supplies, canning jars — whatever you need. The built-in handle is convenient for moving your supplies to where you need them.
$33.99 at Target

Before You Go

Universal Thread Persephone sneakers

Target Reviewers Say That These Are The Most Comfortable Sneakers For Women

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING