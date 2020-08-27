HuffPost Finds

The Cutest Candleholders That Double As Decor

It's lit: These decorative candleholders for tapers and pillars will light up any room you put them in.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These decorative candleholders are just <i>dripping</i> in cuteness.
From Boy Smells to Byredo and Otherland, there are more direct-to-consumer candles nowadays than just the ol’ Yankee Candles of your youth. With scents like “Kush” and “Girl, You Need to Calm the F Down,” these aren’t your mother’s candles.

Let’s just say: If there’s a scent, you can probably find a candle for it.

Candles are hot right now — when you’re feeling burned out, you might just turn to a candle to take some of the stress off. You could light up a Diptyque or Voluspa when the mood strikes.

It’s not just candles that are seeing an upswing — sales of home fragrances are also up, including diffusers and room sprays. Since lots of us are spending more time in than out, it makes sense that we all want our spaces to smell nice.

Beyond just candles, nowadays you’ll see everything from an actual Marie Antoinette incense holder at Catbird to ashtrays for burning sage at Urban Outfitters.

If you’re well-stocked on candles, you might go for those tapered candles that are more about decorating a room than giving off an odor (most taper candles are unscented anyways).

We wanted to find decorative candleholders for tapers and pillars that’ll double as decor, from this one decorated with lemons to this geometric candelabra.

You can stick a candle (or two or three) in these. Even when they’ll aren’t lit, they’ll be pretty enough to stand out in a room.

Check out these cute candleholders that’ll strike the right match.

1
Floral Metal Candelabra
Urban Outfitters
This candelabra's just haunting enough to look like something a character from a Victorian novel would be holding it in the middle of the night. But its floral rims make it just modern enough for us. It can handle five taper candles at once. Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind it's on back order until Oct. 21 — just in time for Halloween at home.
2
Lemon Taper Holder
Anthropologie
When life gives you lemons, get a lemon candleholder? That might not be how the saying goes, but you really can't resist this candleholder. It's begging for citrus scents such as tangerine, grapefruit or orange. Find it for $44 or $54, depending on the size, at Anthropologie.
3
Bow Marble Candlholder
Verishop
For all the minimalists out there, this candleholder — which is made of marble — won't clash with your modern aesthetic. And it comes in black, too, if that's more to your taste. Find it for $165 at Verishop.
4
Palm Tree Gold Taper Candleholder
CB2
Can you feel that breeze? That's just this palm-shaped candleholder, which will have that little corner of your living room feeling like an island. But you'll have to make the umbrella drink yourself. Find it for $50 at CB2.
5
Bunny Williams Star Hurricane Candleholder
Ballard Designs
Excuse us, this hurricane candleholder got us all starry-eyed. This glass holder has been hand etched with little stars. And the sleeve's supposed to be easy to take off when you want to switch up your candle choice. Find it for $55 at Ballard Designs.
6
Brushed Gold Metal Contemporary Pillar Candleholder
World Market
This gold pillar candleholder's probably as classic as it gets — but that doesn't mean that it won't light up any part of the house. Find it for $15 to $22, depending on the size, at World Market.
7
Crane Taper Holder
Anthropologie
This elegant crane taper holder's sure to make a statement wherever you put it. It's so eye-catching, you won't have to crane your neck to see it. Find it for $68 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind it's on back order until Oct. 1.
8
Pirouette Candleholder
Verishop
We won't spin in circles: This sure is a cute candleholder, which was designed as a nod to the carousels in the Tivoli Gardens. It'll last long, too, since this holder's made from stainless steel that's been plated in brass. Find it for $125 at Verishop. There's also a version that can hold just one candle.
9
Waves Brass Taper Candleholders
CB2
They'll make waves whenever someone sees them — these candleholders are super sculptural, if that's your thing. These holders are uncoated so they'll patinate over time. Find them for $35 or $45, depending on the size, at CB2.
10
Bower Trinity Candleholder
West Elm
For those looking for something simple, light this way. This candleholder features three marble spheres that'll look great on a coffee table. Find it for $49 at West Elm.
11
Bent Bronze Taper Candleholder Set
Urban Outfitters
You won't be bent out of shape with this one. It can hold four different candles and has a copper finish that looks like a pretty penny. Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind that it's on back order until Sept. 9.
12
Cosette Crystal Taper Candleholders
CB2
If you've got a crystal collection filled with amethyst and selenite, you might just need one of these glamorous candleholders. It'll light up the room in more ways than one. Find them for $25 to $40, depending on the size, at CB2.
13
Eline Candleholder
Ballard Designs
Look, it's blossoming: This candleholder has blooms that you don't have to remember to water every day. It can hold six candles and comes in gold and black. There's even enough space underneath to put a succulent or two. Find it for $63 at Ballard Designs.
14
Crystal Totem Candlesticks
West Elm
OK, modernists, you might want to get these candlesticks while they're hot. These are made from colorful glass that a cubist would be proud of. Just imagine when sunlight hits them — we're swooning already. Find it for $20 or $30, depending on the size, at West Elm.
15
Stoff Nagel Candleholder
Jonathan Adler
This candleholder's got a bit of Scandinavian style to it, inspired by one that was originally made in the '60s. It's too pretty to pass up — it'll look perfect on a side table or mantle. Find it for $50 at Jonathan Adler.
16
Floral Metal Taper Candleholder
Urban Outfitters
Feeling floral? This holder might look like a vase, but it can handle just about any drip. The little veins on the leaves are our favorite touch. Find it for $14 or $18, depending on the size, at Urban Outfitters.
17
Chen & Kai Swirled Candleholders
West Elm
Much ado about marble: This candleholder comes in black and white, and you definitely can't miss them in a room. You can pick between a round or a square shape, too. Find it for $25 at West Elm.
18
Short Berlin Candleholder
Jonathan Adler
This candleholder looks like it's from the future, but also makes a nod to mod from the '60s. We're digging it. It's made of mixed metals, so you don't have to choose between gold or silver. Find it for $78 at Jonathan Adler. It comes in medium and tall sizes, too.
19
Matter Cut Pillar Candleholders
CB2
Go au naturel with these rough-cut marble candleholders that'll be ideal if you're going for that bohemian Anthropologie-like look. Find it for $25 or $30, depending on the size, at CB2.
20
Geo Candelabra
West Elm
You might do a double take with this graphic candelabra, which looks more like a piece of art than a candleholder. It's centerpiece-worthy for sure. Find it for $25 at West Elm.
21
Marcel Mirror Candleholder
West Elm
There's no need to reflect: This mirror candleholder will be luxurious looking just about anywhere you place it. Plus, you can always use it as a place holder (when it's not on fire) for any trinkets. Find it for $45 at West Elm.
22
Women Votive Candleholder
Urban Outfitters
Plant parents who have terra cotta pots everywhere: Check out this clay candleholder that we figure you'll love. Find it for $24 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind it's on back order until Sept. 23.
23
Bird Candleholders
West Elm
All you early birds out there — you won't want to let these bird candleholders fly away. These cute candleholders are made with cast iron, and the one on the hill has a mango wood base. Find one for $10 or the set of two for $20 at West Elm.
24
Eve Candleholder
Jonathan Adler
It really is all about Eve, here: You just might get a dose of temptation with this cool candleholder, which features a snake slithering at the bottom. Find it for $78 at Jonathan Adler.
25
Blue And White Candleholders (Set Of 2)
Ballard Designs
If you've got porcelain planters around the house, you might just go with these pretty porcelain candleholders that'll match. Find the set for $127 at Ballard Designs.
