It’s not just candles that are seeing an upswing — sales of home fragrances are also up, including diffusers and room sprays. Since lots of us are spending more time in than out, it makes sense that we all want our spaces to smell nice.
You can stick a candle (or two or three) in these. Even when they’ll aren’t lit, they’ll be pretty enough to stand out in a room.
Check out these cute candleholders that’ll strike the right match.
Floral Metal Candelabra
Urban Outfitters
This candelabra's just haunting enough to look like something a character from a Victorian novel would be holding it in the middle of the night. But its floral rims make it just modern enough for us. It can handle five taper candles at once. Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind it's on back order until Oct. 21 — just in time for Halloween at home.
For all the minimalists out there, this candleholder — which is made of marble — won't clash with your modern aesthetic. And it comes in black, too, if that's more to your taste. Find it for $165 at Verishop.
Palm Tree Gold Taper Candleholder
CB2
Can you feel that breeze? That's just this palm-shaped candleholder, which will have that little corner of your living room feeling like an island. But you'll have to make the umbrella drink yourself. Find it for $50 at CB2.
Bunny Williams Star Hurricane Candleholder
Ballard Designs
Excuse us, this hurricane candleholder got us all starry-eyed. This glass holder has been hand etched with little stars. And the sleeve's supposed to be easy to take off when you want to switch up your candle choice. Find it for $55 at Ballard Designs.
Brushed Gold Metal Contemporary Pillar Candleholder
This elegant crane taper holder's sure to make a statement wherever you put it. It's so eye-catching, you won't have to crane your neck to see it. Find it for $68 at Anthropologie. Keep in mind it's on back order until Oct. 1.
For those looking for something simple, light this way. This candleholder features three marble spheres that'll look great on a coffee table. Find it for $49 at West Elm.
Bent Bronze Taper Candleholder Set
Urban Outfitters
You won't be bent out of shape with this one. It can hold four different candles and has a copper finish that looks like a pretty penny. Find it for $39 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind that it's on back order until Sept. 9.
Look, it's blossoming: This candleholder has blooms that you don't have to remember to water every day. It can hold six candles and comes in gold and black. There's even enough space underneath to put a succulent or two. Find it for $63 at Ballard Designs.
This candleholder's got a bit of Scandinavian style to it, inspired by one that was originally made in the '60s. It's too pretty to pass up — it'll look perfect on a side table or mantle. Find it for $50 at Jonathan Adler.
Much ado about marble: This candleholder comes in black and white, and you definitely can't miss them in a room. You can pick between a round or a square shape, too. Find it for $25 at West Elm.
Short Berlin Candleholder
Jonathan Adler
This candleholder looks like it's from the future, but also makes a nod to mod from the '60s. We're digging it. It's made of mixed metals, so you don't have to choose between gold or silver. Find it for $78 at Jonathan Adler. It comes in medium and tall sizes, too.
You might do a double take with this graphic candelabra, which looks more like a piece of art than a candleholder. It's centerpiece-worthy for sure. Find it for $25 at West Elm.
Marcel Mirror Candleholder
West Elm
There's no need to reflect: This mirror candleholder will be luxurious looking just about anywhere you place it. Plus, you can always use it as a place holder (when it's not on fire) for any trinkets. Find it for $45 at West Elm.
Women Votive Candleholder
Urban Outfitters
Plant parents who have terra cotta pots everywhere: Check out this clay candleholder that we figure you'll love. Find it for $24 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind it's on back order until Sept. 23.