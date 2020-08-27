HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These decorative candleholders are just dripping in cuteness.

Let’s just say: If there’s a scent, you can probably find a candle for it.

Candles are hot right now — when you’re feeling burned out, you might just turn to a candle to take some of the stress off. You could light up a Diptyque or Voluspa when the mood strikes.

It’s not just candles that are seeing an upswing — sales of home fragrances are also up, including diffusers and room sprays. Since lots of us are spending more time in than out, it makes sense that we all want our spaces to smell nice.

Beyond just candles, nowadays you’ll see everything from an actual Marie Antoinette incense holder at Catbird to ashtrays for burning sage at Urban Outfitters.

If you’re well-stocked on candles, you might go for those tapered candles that are more about decorating a room than giving off an odor (most taper candles are unscented anyways).

We wanted to find decorative candleholders for tapers and pillars that’ll double as decor, from this one decorated with lemons to this geometric candelabra.

You can stick a candle (or two or three) in these. Even when they’ll aren’t lit, they’ll be pretty enough to stand out in a room.