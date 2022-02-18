Early 2000s fashion can be summed up with low-rise pants, tiny purses and ornate, often bedazzled shirts affectionally dubbed “going-out tops.” And as more states scale back COVID-related restrictions on indoor dining and events, the going-out top is making a return. After sitting inside for two years making sourdough and watching Netflix docu-series, people are ready to get out of their house and go out on the town.

And of course, because COVID refuses to go away, wearing a proper protective face covering is still a necessary and important part of staying safe. Cue the “going-out mask.”

It’s an eye-catching, show-stopping accessory meant to go over an N95 or KN95 mask. Unlike a certified N95 or KN95, a going-out mask is not official PPE. It’s a decorative, ornamental piece that’s purely for adding some color and texture over a mask that’s actually protective.