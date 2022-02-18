Shopping

Eye-Catching 'Going-Out Masks' You Can Wear Over Your N95

Velvet, silk, dazzled, sherpa and studded decorative face masks to upgrade your outfit.

Staff Writer

Stylist Caroline Vazzana, rapper Brooklyn Queen, singer Elizaveta Kozlova and a model from the Christian Siriano show all rock "going-out masks" during New York Fashion Week, Feb. 2022.
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images, Sean Zanni via Getty Images, Roy Rochlin via Getty Images and Mike Coppola via Getty Images
Stylist Caroline Vazzana, rapper Brooklyn Queen, singer Elizaveta Kozlova and a model from the Christian Siriano show all rock "going-out masks" during New York Fashion Week, Feb. 2022.

Early 2000s fashion can be summed up with low-rise pants, tiny purses and ornate, often bedazzled shirts affectionally dubbed “going-out tops.” And as more states scale back COVID-related restrictions on indoor dining and events, the going-out top is making a return. After sitting inside for two years making sourdough and watching Netflix docu-series, people are ready to get out of their house and go out on the town.

And of course, because COVID refuses to go away, wearing a proper protective face covering is still a necessary and important part of staying safe. Cue the “going-out mask.”

It’s an eye-catching, show-stopping accessory meant to go over an N95 or KN95 mask. Unlike a certified N95 or KN95, a going-out mask is not official PPE. It’s a decorative, ornamental piece that’s purely for adding some color and texture over a mask that’s actually protective.

Whether it matches your outfit or adds some new textures to your look, the going-out mask is a way to express yourself and your personal style. From velvet to silk to those with gems and fake flowers, there is a going-out mask for every sort of occasion. Wear it to a wedding or baby shower. Wear it to date night or dancing. Heck, wear it to the grocery store if you’re feeling frisky on a weeknight. Wherever you wear it, make sure you’re wearing it over a certified protective mask to help curb potential transmission and keep yourself and others safe.

From embroidered flowers to iridescent masks, we’ve rounded up the best “going-out masks” to complete any outfit.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
AnDada on Etsy
A long fringe mask for a rodeo hello
Get it from AnDada on Etsy for $11.87.
2
shubhams on Etsy
A silk beaded mask for some boho elegance
Get it from shubhams on Etsy for $14.39.
3
Bloodlightandbambi on Etsy
A 3D lace floral mask to elevate any outfit
Get it from Bloodlightandbambi on Etsy for $58.99.
4
shopkikijade on Etsy
A 100% silk face mask that's sleek and sophisticated
This comes in five colors.
Get it from shopkikijade on Etsy for $11.99.
5
KaayaGlitz on Etsy
A dangly, bedazzled mask fit for a star
Get it from KaayaGlitz on Etsy for $12.95.
6
odysseyandoddities on Etsy
A stretchy velvet mask for some old Hollywood glamour
Get it from odysseyandoddities on Etsy for $32.
7
TrendingTopik on Etsy
A pleather studded mask for a little edge
Get it from TrendingTopik on Etsy for $29.
8
Maisonette
A beaded tie-dye mask for retro flair
Get it at Maisonette for $20.
9
SerafimkaShop on Etsy
A faux flower mask for a maximal moment
Get it from SerafimkaShop on Etsy for $23.
10
Amazon
A pearl and bedazzled velvet mask for a little luxury
Get it at Amazon for $9.99.
11
Bloodlightandbambi on Etsy
A rhinestone hand mask for something a little avant garde
Get it from Bloodlightandbambi on Etsy for $58.99.
12
BeyondTrim on Etsy
A faux sherpa mask for outdoor events
This comes in five colors.
Get it from BeyondTrim on Etsy for $9.99.
13
FrankDepositClothing on Etsy
A tulle ruffle mask that will make you feel like a ballerina
Get it at FrankDepositClothing on Etsy for $10.
14
Sawalach on Etsy
A holographic iridescent mask from outer space
Get it from Sawalach on Etsy for $11.04.
15
Target
A floral tie mask with a matching scrunchie
Get it from Target for $5.
16
Sunnyshopbypark on Etsy
A sequined mask for a disco diva
This comes in three colors.
Get it from Sunnyshopbypark on Etsy for $6.50.
17
Etsy
An embroidered floral mask for a natural touch
Get it from ViVyUniAndPrint on Etsy $13.90.
The Under Armour Sportsmask

Face Masks For People With Beards

COVID-19shoppingStyleface mask

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Food & Drink

How To Order From A ‘Secret Menu’ Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Style & Beauty

Does Dry Brushing Do Everything Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks? Here’s What Science Says.

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As ‘More Entitled To Orgasms’ Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Relationships

8 Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Relationships

Kanye West's Behavior Is Triggering For Anyone Who's Been Harassed By An Ex

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make At National Parks

Parenting

4 Benefits Of Kids' Sports (That Have Nothing To Do With The Sport Itself)

Parenting

A New Reason To Take Childhood Sleep Problems Seriously

Shopping

5 Razors That Will Make You Say Goodbye To Cheap Plastic Ones Forever

Shopping

33 Products To Prove You Don't Have To Live In Chaos

Shopping

These VERY Enthusiastic Ice Scraper Reviews Speak For Themselves

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say

Shopping

A Cheap And Easy Way To Up Your Dinner Party Game

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Shopping

11 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands You'll Want To Shop From Right Now

Shopping

The Best Radon Detectors To Protect You And Your Family From Exposure

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Home & Living

This New Show About An Infamous 'Fake Heiress' Is The Top Series On Netflix

Style & Beauty

Wear A Protective Hairstyle? It Needs This Extra TLC In Cold Weather

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Wellness

Can I Go Back To 'Normal' After Having A Breakthrough COVID Infection?

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Work/Life

5 Things COVID Experts Need To See Before They'll Go Maskless At The Office

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here's Everything You'll Ever Need To Know.

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You