Whether it matches your outfit or adds some new textures to your look, the going-out mask is a way to express yourself and your personal style. From velvet to silk to those with gems and fake flowers, there is a going-out mask for every sort of occasion. Wear it to a wedding or baby shower. Wear it to date night or dancing. Heck, wear it to the grocery store if you’re feeling frisky on a weeknight. Wherever you wear it, make sure you’re wearing it over a certified protective mask to help curb potential transmission and keep yourself and others safe.
From embroidered flowers to iridescent masks, we’ve rounded up the best “going-out masks” to complete any outfit.
