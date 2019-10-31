HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

With chilly days and nights ahead, it might be time to start cold-weather proofing yourself with winter essentials like a padded puffer or leather texting gloves. But you can’t forget down time at home, too.

That’s where throw blankets come in. Whether you’re someone who’s always cold or just want to keep the cold at bay during a lazy Sunday, throw blankets are your answer (and they are easier to move from room to room than a space heater).

Finding the right throw blanket that’s toasty, fits into your aesthetic and will look good on your sofa is easier than ever because we’ve found 10 throw blankets that do just that.

Whether you just want a throw for your couch or need an extra blanket for your bed, you can put these throws in any room in your house.