10 Decorative Throw Blankets For Sofas That Look And Feel Good

You'll want to wrap yourself up in one of these throw blankets with a cup of hot chocolate on hand.

With chilly days and nights ahead, it might be time to start cold-weather proofing yourself with winter essentials like a padded puffer or leather texting gloves. But you can’t forget down time at home, too.

That’s where throw blankets come in. Whether you’re someone who’s always cold or just want to keep the cold at bay during a lazy Sunday, throw blankets are your answer (and they are easier to move from room to room than a space heater).

Finding the right throw blanket that’s toasty, fits into your aesthetic and will look good on your sofa is easier than ever because we’ve found 10 throw blankets that do just that.

Whether you just want a throw for your couch or need an extra blanket for your bed, you can put these throws in any room in your house.

Take a look at the throws that’ll keep you warm through the winter:

1
Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
With over 50 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, this faux fur throw is a favorite. It comes in nine colors like rust and teal. Get it for $98 at Anthropologie.
2
Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's throw blanket is made from eco-friendly wool sources in Germany. It comes in neutral colors and you can pick the material: pure wool, lambswool, a cashmere and lambswool blend, or baby alpaca. Depending on what material you go with, this throw ranges from $189 to $249 on Brooklinen.
3
Plush 15-Pound Weighted Blanket
Urban Outfitters
Made of a plush fleece, this weighted blanket will be sure to comfort you on the coldest of nights. Get it for $139 at Urban Outfitters.
4
Munden Interstellar Constellation Glow In The Dark Throw
Wayfair
This velvety throw features a celestial touch: glow in the dark stars and the names of constellations. Since the throw's made of polyester, it's good to go in the washing machine. It's currently on sale for a limited time for $39 at Wayfair.
5
Linea Emmeti Royal Cashmere Blend Throw
TJ Maxx
As classic as it gets, this throw's perfect for sitting by a fire or lounging in a cabin. It's trimmed in fringe, too, and comes in a gift box -- making an easy gift to give. It's made with a mix of wool and cashmere. Get it for $150 at TJ Maxx.
6
UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket
Bed Bath & Beyond
Like the iconic UGG boots that are trying to make a comeback, this throw blanket from UGG is sure to keep you warm through the winter -- especially since it has sherpa on the outside and reverse side. Plus, it has more than 200 reviews. Get it for $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
7
Sybil Tufted Throw Blanket
Urban Outfitters
If you want to have a boho chic moment, this throw's it -- featuring a pretty geometric pattern and a tassel on each corner. You can choose between the gold and cream colors. Get it for $69 at Urban Outfitters.
8
Nordstrom at Home Waffle Plush Throw Blanket
Nordstrom Rack
With a classic waffle pattern, this throw comes in colors like "Grey Frost" and "Ivory Dove." It's machine washable, too. Get it for $25 at Nordstrom Rack.
9
Leopard Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Target
The leopard print on this throw can be a pretty touch to any neutral couch. But if you don't fancy adding another print into your room, you can flip this throw around -- it has a solid reverse side. Get it for $30 at Target.
10
Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket
Amazon
Since this throw's made of microfiber, it's a lightweight alternative to wool and weighted blankets. It comes in four different sizes -- throw, twin, queen and king -- promising to be a perfect fit for whatever room you need it in. Get it for $21 at Amazon.
