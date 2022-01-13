As more people around the world get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, more vaccination cards make their way into their hands. One issue many people are running into is how to store their cards, since they don’t fit into a standard size wallet without being folded and possibly damaged.

Some opt for not keeping it in their wallet at all, instead storing it in a clear plastic protector. Others even resort to laminating their card, which some public health officials warn against since the vaccine card needs to have boosters or future additional shots recorded on it. In several states, like California, Louisiana and New York, a digital vaccination card is available via vaccine record apps so you can have the information on your phone without having to worry about carrying a physical card around.

But if you live in a state without an app or you just like having your card on you when you travel, you’ll need something to carry it in. And while you could just keep it in a plain, clear protector, if you’re looking to have a more stylish option that has some personality, consider the options we rounded up below. From floral prints to cases with witty phrases, these holders provide a durable, colorful solution to storing your vaccine card.