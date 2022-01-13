Shopping

Vaccine Card Holders That You'll Actually Want To Show Off

These decorative holders and cases are just the right size to store and protect your COVID-19 vaccination card.

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=vaccinecardholders-KristenAdaway-011222-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fvaccine-card-case" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vaccine card case from Uncommon Goods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61def25fe4b0603631b3490c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=vaccinecardholders-KristenAdaway-011222-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fvaccine-card-case" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">vaccine card case from Uncommon Goods</a>.
Uncommon Goods
A vaccine card case from Uncommon Goods.

As more people around the world get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, more vaccination cards make their way into their hands. One issue many people are running into is how to store their cards, since they don’t fit into a standard size wallet without being folded and possibly damaged.

Some opt for not keeping it in their wallet at all, instead storing it in a clear plastic protector. Others even resort to laminating their card, which some public health officials warn against since the vaccine card needs to have boosters or future additional shots recorded on it. In several states, like California, Louisiana and New York, a digital vaccination card is available via vaccine record apps so you can have the information on your phone without having to worry about carrying a physical card around.

But if you live in a state without an app or you just like having your card on you when you travel, you’ll need something to carry it in. And while you could just keep it in a plain, clear protector, if you’re looking to have a more stylish option that has some personality, consider the options we rounded up below. From floral prints to cases with witty phrases, these holders provide a durable, colorful solution to storing your vaccine card.

1
A 6-pack of decorative vaccine card holders
Amazon
Everyone in your family will have a vaccine card holder with this set of six holders that are each equipped with a key ring and swiveling claw clip. Each holder fits cards that are 4 inches by 3 inches.

Get it on Amazon for $29.97.
2
A set of 3 vaccine card holders
Harriet Carter
If you'd like to keep it simple, but still get the message across, this set of three vaccine pouches is the way to go. It fits cards that are 4 inches by 3 inches.

Get it at Harriet Carter for $7.99.
3
A colorful vaccine card case
Uncommon Goods
Made from vinyl and cotton twill, this vaccine card case comes in one of four message designs, including "Happy To Be Vaccinated" and "Vaxxed." Folded, each case measures 4.735 inches by 3.375 inches.

Get it at Uncommon Goods for $16.
4
A vaccine card holder made with Rifle Paper Co. fabric
Etsy/QueentopazCreations
One of Etsy's bestsellers, this vaccine card holder is made using fabric from Rifle Paper Co. Choose from seven decorative designs like strawberry fields, herb garden, wildwood or citrus floral teal.

Get it from QueentopazCreations on Etsy starting at $16.
5
A simple vaccine card holder
Amazon
This card holder comes in four designs in either army green, black, hot pink and ice blue.

Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
6
A vaccine card holder that also functions as a wallet
Amazon
Get the most for your money when you get this stylish vaccine card holder that doubles as a wallet. It has two pockets that can fit credit or ID cards and an interior pen holder. It comes in several colors like sky blue, rose gold, glitter black, green and glitter purple, and fits vaccine cards that are 4 inches by 3 inches.

Get it on Amazon for $9.99.
7
A waterproof leather card holder
Amazon
This leather vaccine card holder comes in colors like red, black, green, rose and lake blue. It fits cards that are 4 inches by 3 inches, and easily fits into any bag or purse for easy storage.

Get it on Amazon for $7.99.

