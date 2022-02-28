Dee Snider Says Ukrainians Can Use 'We're Not Gonna Take It,' But Not Anti-Maskers

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider has a message for Ukrainians who want to use the band’s 1983 hit, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” as an anthem as they fight back against Russian forces: Go ahead and take it.

Snider first endorsed the use of the anti-authoritarian anthem on Saturday on Twitter, and explained he had very personal reasons for doing so.

“I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battlecry,” he wrote. “My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again!”

But Snider hasn’t always signed off on the song being used as an anthem.

In September 2020, he forbade the song to be used by a group of what he called “moronic” anti-maskers in Florida who didn’t want to cover up in a Fort Lauderdale Target store.

Snider explained why he gave permission to Ukrainians while condemning the Florida anti-maskers in a fiery Twitter post, saying in part, “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience.”

Snider’s take on the proper use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” inspired a Twitter love fest from many.

When your 80s heavy metal lead singers show up 30 years later on your Twitter feed to make you proud.

