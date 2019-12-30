Deebo Samuel's 'Sick' Spin Move Turns Heads In Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers beat the hosting Seattle Seahawks on Sunday to clinch the NFC West title in a game that featured lots of big moments, including Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch scoring a touchdown in his first game as a Seahawk since 2015, and the 49ers stopping Jacob Hollister inches from the goal line with just seconds left.
But the niftiest play belonged to 49ers rookie receiver Deebo Samuel. Watch his spin move on a 30-yard yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the visitors up 10-0.
A least a few viewers called it “sick” ― in the most positive sense.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter