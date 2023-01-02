Popular items from this list:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising reviews:
"I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started making and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. These tablets zapped the buildup and my glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powder-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" —J. Holden
“I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. My dishes are clean again!
” —Carey Holzman
A pack of K-Cup cleaners
Promising reviews:
"I use these every six weeks or so to keep my machine from getting gnarly and disgusting. They do exactly what they promise and are super easy to use. Staple in my household since trying them for the first time." —Azure Look
“I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!” —Corey West
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
Promising reviews:
"I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal
Promising review:
"It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true.
" —KS
A fume-free oven cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is awesome! My oven was setting off our (apartment) smoke detector every time I would preheat it, so I knew it was time to clean it. I have never cleaned an oven before, so I searched Pinterest for tips and I found this product. It works VERY well!" —Sadie
Or an eco-friendly oven scrub
Everneat
is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.Promising reviews:
"This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease.
The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!
" —Melissa C.
"This cleaner exceeded my expectations! I have the nastiest oven and thought it would never be clean due to all the baked on grease. But this amazing oven scrub took it all away!" —kahernandez75
A powerful lemon-scented shower door cleaner
Promising review:
"Holy cow I've been trying to get my clear glass shower doors clean using other products and to no avail they just weren't getting clean. This product is AMAZING! Worth every penny! You will not be sorry you bought this. After using this product to get the doors sparkling clean I also used the Rain-X Shower Door Repellent
to keep water stains from building up again so that it doesn't have to be cleaned as often. Buy them both. You won't be sorry." —Melanie Barka
Or an eco-friendly hard water stain remover
Promising review:
"We tried everything to get rid of hard water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately
, restoring everything to like new. It was fast and really worked!
We even used it to clean our glass stove top. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use
. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley
A grout and sealant stain remover
Promising review:
“The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I was scrolling through Facebook as you do and came across one of those BuzzFeed lists. I am a sucker for those lists. But this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today.” —KarynB
A Weiman granite and stone cleaner
Promising review:
"This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." —Lori
A two-pack of reusable mop pads
They're compatible with the original Swiffer Sweeper
.Turbo Mops
is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.Promising review:
"The Velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
A pumice cleaning stone for scrubbing away toilet rings, limescale, and rust buildup
Promising review:
"I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching.
" —Happy Retiree
Happy Earth Boutique / Etsy
And a jar of eucalyptus toilet-cleaning bombs
Happy Earth Boutique
is a woman-owned small business making healthier alternatives for your health and home. These are great for regular maintenance.Promising review:
"The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
A rubber broom
Promising review:
"I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum.
If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
A rust stain remover spray
It comes in an easy-to-use trigger spray and is ideal for cleaning bathtubs, showers, toilets, colorfast fabrics, vertical surfaces, and hard-to-reach spots. Plus, it's nonabrasive and made with a nonhydrofluoric acid–based formula, which is safer than other similar liquid rust stain removers.Promising review:
"Holy wizardry! Seriously it was more work to clean the mirror over the vanity than use this product. With almost no effort, this made my dark-orange, iron-water shower stall white again. I definitely suggest wearing a mask or bandana and running the ventilation fan if spraying in an enclosed area. Great product!" —Jessica B
A spin mop and bucket with a machine washable microfiber mop head
Promising review:
“In a market of subpar household cleaning devices, this thing ROCKS! I love this mop so much, I mopped my whole house twice in a row. This mop picks up everything off the floor. Even pebbles that can be left on the floor in corners and pet hair. This mop picks up everything! LOVE LOVE LOVE! Please buy this mop!” —Dillon B.
A pack of six citrus-scented washing machine cleaner tablets
Promising review:
"I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me.
" —Maggie Dennis
Or a pack of 24 eco-friendly washing machine descaling tabs
Active
is a family-run small business making sure your cleaning appliances work optimally.Promising review:
"I was doing contracted work in a different state and was renting an apartment. The first time I did laundry, I had these globs of dark brown gunk on my clothes. After investigating, the gunk was coming from the holes in the tub of the washer, caused by product buildup, skin cells, etc. SO GROSS!! I was so disgusted and bothered by this, I couldn’t fathom using that washer. Maintenance had me purchase these and after using the first one, my washer was FULL of gunk fragments. I knew this was working. I used it two more times and I’m telling you, I could have performed sterile surgery inside the washer. I now use these on my home washer and I will never not have these on hand.
A+ 100% killer product. I love it!!!" —Marneygirl
An extendable baseboard cleaning tool
Promising review:
"I have lived in my house for three years and have never cleaned my baseboards. We are a busy, active family and 'clean the baseboards' is never on the immediate list of things to be done…not to say that it doesn’t need to be done. I just don’t have time. Then I spotted the Baseboard Buddy. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try it. It showed up today and I put it together in about two minutes and took it for a test drive. I dusted my entire downstairs, above the doors and along the stair rails in about 15 minutes!
I used it dry and it worked great. I’ll probably use a multipurpose cleaner with it next time. The head swivels, which is great. There is a tiny bit of a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it’s super easy." —Jennifer H.
A set of three scrubbing brush attachments for your power drill
Founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome, DrillBrush
is a small business committed to making cleaning easier and less painful.Promising reviews:
"I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I've been hand-scrubbing it was for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. It cleaned in the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
A plant-based tub and tile cleaner formulated with eucalyptus and tea tree oil
Promising review:
“Best cleaning product I’ve ever used. I don’t usually go for all natural cleaning materials because, honestly, a lot of them don’t do what they say they’re going to. This one, on the other hand, definitely does the job! I tried it out on my brother's college bathtub (none of the boys had cleaned it since move in a year before). I covered the entire tub, waited five minutes, and then scrubbed with a magic sponge/rinsed. Most everything washed off immediately!!! I covered the more difficult areas once more and it was good as new!” —Anonymous
A pet hair remover
Promising reviews:
"The ChomChom really works. I have two German shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." —Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
A multi-fabric cleaner for your couch, mattress, and carpet
Note: this cleaner is not recommended for velvet, silk, vinyl, or leather.Promising review:
“I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillowtop mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” —Hailey Brown
A bottle of bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
“I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Or a fast-acting mold and mildew remover
This can also be used on mold and mildew stains outside of your home.Promising review:
"We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our master shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product and used as directed and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" —David B. Neely
A five-piece window track cleaning kit
This kit comes with a tile lines brush, a handle groove gap brush, a dustpan clean brush, a window blind brush, and a window track cleaning brush.Promising review:
“LOVE these cleaning tools. Now I’m not a neat freak, but when I clean, I CLEAN. I like to get in all the nooks and crannies, and these tools made my life so much easier. The skinny green one was great for that skinny area behind my bathroom faucet that I could ever seem to reach! And the thicker white one was fantastic for my shower door track because of the angled bristles it has. It got all the gook that I normally can’t get. I can’t wait to use them on my windows. Would totally buy again.” —Joell Almighty
A jetted tub cleaner
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh! You think your tub is clean and then you see what comes out with this! I followed the directions (fill tub over jets, pour in cleaner, turn on jets), and almost immediately, disgusting residue shot out. And then more came out as the formula had time to circulate. So glad I got this cleaner instead of sitting in filth, especially because we just bought a new house and I thought, 'Maybe I should try to find out if there is a special cleaner for these tubs.' Glad I did and can know my tub is cleaned out." —Aaron Johnson
An ergonomically-designed power scrubber
Promising reviews:
"You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TikTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing.
You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." —Kristin Haadsma
"This thing is amazing. I used it to clean the crevices in my paneled shower and it worked way better than I thought it would.
My shower finally looks brand new again." —LKR
An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba
Promising review:
"With two dogs and a long-haired cat, no matter how many times I vacuum, it's not enough. We also have enough tables and high-legged hutches that I thought — and was spot on — this would be perfect to get under them to clean. The cleaning power is great. I just vacuumed the living room with our regular upright two days ago and this has picked up so much extra fur. It got under the dining room table, kitchen table, the hutches, behind the exercise machine, all without me having to get on my hands and knees with the upright's hose. I love it! Super easy to use and to empty." —Bert
A water-based and odor-free instant carpet spot remover
Promising reviews:
"I tried it on an old doggie pee stain I could not remove. Well it worked, and it was so fast and easy to use. Spray, rub in with fingers or a scrub brush, wipe up with a dry cloth. Poof, stain is gone!" —Michelle Wisk
"TikTok made me buy it, and I am amazed with the results. I’m trying to figure out how I’ve never heard of this before. There are no strong scents, and I didn’t have to use very much elbow grease. It truly was like a spray and wipe off. It dried beautifully with great results." —drea b
Or a pack of stain removal pads
Promising review:
“These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet that has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE.
After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least a half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.” —Lisa Koivu
A handy microfiber duster
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.Promising review:
We built in a new community, and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product. —Chris K
An extendable Swiffer ceiling fan duster
This kit comes with one extendable pole and six dusters.Promising review:
"This fan duster is a lifesaver for me. I’m 5’4” and have always needed a ladder to clean my fans. The Swiffer is so easy to use and is made of the same quality you are accustomed to with this brand, so it’s light eight and easy to maneuver." —Margaret R. Foltz
A portable multipurpose Bissell carpet cleaner
Promising review:
“Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed.
If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic
A sleek Levoit air purifier
Promising review:
"I love this purifier. It's quiet, has different light up modes and a variety of speeds, and has an easy-to-change filter. I even used a compressed air can to clean it from the top to keep it going all these years. I've changed the filter every couple of months to keep it in good working order. Even when I had rodent pets it worked wonders keeping the air clean." —Zelda
A cordless Shark vacuum with a HEPA filter and anti-allergen seal
Promising review:
"I’ve always wanted a stick vacuum and almost fell for the Dyson hype but couldn’t make myself spend my rent on a vacuum. I got this Shark on Prime Day: BEST DECISION EVER. I don't know why I waited so long. I’m a Shark vacuum girl for LIFE! I have a dog that sheds constantly, but his hair is no match for this vacuum
. It comes with sooo many useful attachments as well. 10/10 recommend to ANY and EVERYONE!" —Brianna Bishop
A box of Febreze-scented garbage bags
Promising review:
"I've been using these for years. They were good years ago, but over the last few years they seem to have actually gotten a little better. I just realized that I haven't had a tear in a bag in recent memory. At least in the last couple of years, so I thought it was time I gave them a review." —Corraline Algae
A low-key miraculous sink cleaner
Promising review:
"I've been looking for a cleaning product that would remove the stains from my acrylic sink without damaging the surface. I FOUND IT!! This product is unbelievable. Yes, it does require an investment of time and elbow grease, but the results were amazing. It removed stains that had been in my white acrylic sink for quite some time and left the surface squeaky clean, smooth and shiny, without a scratch.
If you have an acrylic sink, this is the product for you. I HIGHLY recommend it!! I'm going to try it on my mother's enamel sink next, and definitely intend to buy Hope's Perfect Sink again. It DOES live up to its name!!" —Beckett
A nontoxic leather conditioner
Promising review:
"I did a lot of research to find a non-chemical leather conditioner for my couch. I applied it to a full-sized leather sofa as well as a large leather chair with ottoman. I only needed to use a little bit, and they were shiny and smooth and looked brand new!
Clean your leather first, then use a little bit of this with a lint-free cloth, and it will turn out beautifully. My couches were dry and silky smooth in about five minutes.
Amazing conditioner! I HIGHLY recommend Leather Honey!!" —ASD1