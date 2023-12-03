Just 23 Deep, Deep Cleaning Products To Use Before Your Family Visits For The Holidays

Popular items from this list:
- A set of cleaning K-cups
- A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser
- A tub of magical cleaning paste
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
And a miraculous pumice stone
Promising review:
"Wow, after 10 years in our house I had pretty much given up on getting our toilets looking nice again. You have kids who forget to flush? I thought I'd have a nasty-looking toilet for the rest of time...until I discovered this tool!
Holy wow, when I tell you that I have spent HOURS trying to clean the toilet before (with no results) and this thing made it SPARKLING WHITE in less than five minutes, I'm not joking! Never again will I settle for toilet rings or stained toilet bottoms. This tool will do the job for you — just scrub and it's gone!" — Lilac28
A set of cleaning K-cups
No wiping or scrubbing needed!Promising review:
"I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use.
I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West
A pack of bottle cleaning tablets
for more info.Promising review:
"Despite being diligent and rinsing my bottles out, they do tend to accumulate funky color, slight odor, etc. and generally just get gunkier over time. I heated up a pot of water, filled a few bottles, dropped one of these into each, and 15 minutes later most were sparkling clean, good as new. A few of the worst needed to be left a few hours/overnight, but in every case these pills worked magic
. I also tried one just for kicks on my stainless steel lined coffee pot, over five years of daily use with filtered water, monthly descaling process, etc. but still showing browning inside, and one pill cleared all the stains away." — C Stevens
A bottle of Goo Gone kitchen degreaser
It's safe for use on tile, ceramic, and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!Promising reviews:
"I moved into a new apartment in September, and the kitchen was full of grease stains on the floor, floorboards, walls, and cabinets. They must have been there for a long time, since I was never able to get them up. I tried every type of cleaning solution, brush, sponge, wipe, you name it. The second I used this product on the stains they came up immediately. I didn't even have to put any elbow grease into it,I literally just wiped over it a few times and it was gone.
I would leave more than 5 stars if I could." — alysonnnnn__
"Works well at getting out turmeric stains from my formica countertops and kitchen sink.
I have used other degreasers, but this is the best one so far. Also, it doesn't generate fumes that make me cough." — s patel
A tub of magical cleaning paste
Promising review:
"When I bought my house in 2017, the upstairs bathroom had a shower that was nasty. I thought 'no problem' because I’ll just use elbow grease and clean it up. I scrubbed and scrubbed and scraped and used everything under the sun. NOTHING worked!!! UNTIL...The Pink Stuff. This stuff has done what no other cleaning product, no amount of elbow grease, no amount of cursing, no amount of anything of anything else has ever done. I’m relatively convinced it’s made with tears of the gods or just some magic that I wish I discovered years ago. My tub looks brand-new!!!
" — MNee
Or an all-natural scour paste made with baking soda, castile soap, and natural oils
Humble Suds is a small business based in Evergreen, Colorado and run by moms Holli and Jennifer.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy
has to say about it: "I recently moved into a new apartment, so lately I've been cleaning A LOT. Shortly after moving in, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick
layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above).
If it can handle that grossness, it's going to have no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"
A weekly Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover
for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon Customer
An Angry Mama microwave cleaner
Promising review:
"I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!
" — Kelsey
A water-based spot remover
Promising review:
"If you are ever thinking you might need this, TRUST ME you do! My 2-year-old threw up chocolate milk on our cream carpet. It was a complete disaster. I tried everything and nothing even made a dent in it, until this. It’s also scentless, which was great because I got the stain up right before my little girl’s bedtime. TOP NOTCH!" — Jillian Hastings
Or a nontoxic carpet cleaning solution
This solution works great with Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, and Carpet Express vacuum cleaners.Sunny & Honey
is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free. Promising review:
"A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years.
This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as important, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time!
Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" — Marie J.
A 100% natural oven scrub made of pumice powder and essential oils
It also comes with a metallic scrubber.
Everneat is a small biz based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.Promising reviews:
"Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds
:)" — Elizabeth Rowe
"This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours.
Highly recommend this stuff!" — Traci Hutchinson
And a plant-based stainless steel cleaner
Promising review:
"The stainless-steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon
. The reviews were good and price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included.
So now my stainless-steel appliances look shiny and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." — diana
A cleverly designed O-Cedar mop and bucket set
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine.Promising reviews:
"This mop is fantastic!!! I clean for a living and use professional equipment provided to me...I use THIS mop at home and I like it even better!
Easy to use, great on my vinyl plank flooring, and works great getting into small areas like around the toilet. I normally use a steam mop or a microfiber mop head on a push mop, and I think this mop does a much better job. Very happy with this purchase...would definitely recommend!" — Kellj23
"OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently.
The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." — Rex
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I have kiddos and a dog who has difficulty with her bladder. I knew trying to soak everything up with just towels wasn't enough. It worked wonders when I knocked over an entire glass of chai. This has great suction power and I feel very comfortable that it is doing an excellent cleaning job
. The dirty water side is very easy to dump out to clean which is extremely convenient. So far, it's the best home cleaning tool I've ever purchased!
" — LP
An effective mold and mildew remover
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing. I live in an older apartment complex and even though I scrub and clean my bathtub every week, the caulk around the edge still managed to grow mold and turn brown/ black. I scrubbed with many different products and it didn't seem to make a difference. I found this product and the transformation is huge
. First, it's easy to apply because of the squeeze top. I was able to just really focus on the caulk. Then, because it's a gel, it stayed put and didn't ooze everywhere. It really surprised me on those vertical sides. In the first picture, I already scrubbed my tub and even used some sturdy brushes attached to my power drill. The second half of the picture is after five hours of letting this mold remover soak and just wiping it off." — Rochelle
A hard-water stain remover
It even has a minty scent, so you don't have to worry about that harsh chemical smell most cleaning products usually emit.Promising review:
"I have tried for weeks to get rid of some very tough hard-water stains on my glass shower panel. They had been there for three years while my apartment was rented and never cleaned. I have tried just about everything from toothpaste to vinegar to different types of chemical products. Then I found this product...PURE MAGIC!!! The nontoxicity of the product is definitely a plus, it doesn't smell bad and doesn't sting your lungs like some hard chemicals do. Its biodegradability is a plus! I feel better knowing I'm not dumping some more toxic chemicals down the drain. Most importantly, it works!!! After 10 minutes of work it has removed 90% of the hard-water stains that simply would not come off in the past!!
" — O.R
A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner
Oh Yuk
is a family-owned small business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs. Promising review:
"This stuff is great! We just bought a house and my hubby cleaned the jetted tub twice with a strong bleach solution. I bought this product based on the reviews and tried it after. Look at the crud that came out of the jets. Now our tub is all sparkly and clean! 😊" — Becky
A stain- and odor-eliminating spray if it's been a minute since that rug has gotten any attention
It's made with a natural bio-enzymatic formula, so it's safe for both kids and pets!Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business that offers pet supplies, from cleaners, to treats, grooming tools, toys, and more.Promising review:
"We tried everything trying to get cat urine out of a headboard and corner of the bed. Probably after six or seven different products, found this. Not only does this smell really good...it brought the urine to the outside of the materials to be blotted out and removed. It doesn't just cover up the urine smell. The scent stayed and the urine smell was immediately gone. I would definitely recommend this before anything else as we've spent triple the cost of this for the others to just not work. THIS DOES!
" — David J. Rice
A set-it-and-forget-it multipurpose outdoor cleaner
Promising review:
"I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations.
When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." — PM in NH
An electric pressure washer to make your dull patio furniture and fence look brand-new
It's great for washing down cars, houses, boats, patios, and outdoor furniture, and it comes with two detergent tanks, a garden hose adapter, and a clean-out tool. It even comes with five spray tips to help you attack light- to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.Promising review:
"I love this washer. It competes with my 2,200-psi gas-powered pressure washer, which in fact I sold to keep this. But doesn't have the noisy gas engine or the heavy weight.
Easy to move around lightweight and has great power. Very quiet. I love all the attachments and the different stream types. The soap dispenser works well. I'm cleaning everything, my deck, my house, the garage doors, the concrete slab. It takes off all the dirt and mold from the old concrete stairs and sidewalk." — Debbie
A drain snake
Promising review:
"Love this product! I have long hair and I always clog up our shower drain. One use of this, and clears the clog like magic
. I used Drano first but that didn't work. This snake gets things done! I highly recommend." — meechelleebles
A drill brush kit
.Drill Brush
is a small business that was founded by Anthony LaPolla, a former electrician with carpal tunnel syndrome who developed this tool as a way to clean while avoiding painful scrubbing. Promising review:
"Bought these on a whim and was skeptical if they would really help, but man am I glad I did! They made cleaning our glass shower door and fiberglass shower a breeze!Don't really want to admit how long it had been between cleanings, but the shower shined like it never had before (even with using tough elbow grease and a standard bristle brush).
No issues with the brushes leaving marks, but definitely want to err on the side of caution on how long you stay in a spot. Used the large flat circular brush for the door and walls, and the round toilet bowl type brush worked great in the corners and on fixtures." — Molly