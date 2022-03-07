Deepti From ‘Love Is Blind’ Says She’s ‘Figuring It Out’ With Another Cast Member

On the recent “Love Is Blind” reunion special, cast member Abhishek Chatterjee, better known as “Shake,” declared that “love is blurry.” But it seems that for two other cast members, things might be coming into focus.

Deepti Vempati, who got together with Chatterjee during the second season of the Netflix reality show, now says she’s “figuring it out” with fellow cast member Kyle Abrams.

Advertisement

“Not a lot of people know that [Kyle and I] had a really strong connection in the pods,” Vempati ― who split with Chatterjee when it became clear they weren’t a good match ― told Elite Daily on Friday, the same day the last episode of Season Two aired.

Deepti Vempati appeared on the second season of "Love Is Blind" on Netflix. Netflix

Vempati said something similar, though a bit more vague, to BuzzFeed the same day.

“On the pods side, Shake wasn’t my only person that I was into ... I had a really strong other connection, and I was very much going back and forth in my head on what direction to go,” she told the site. “I wish they aired a little bit more of that doubt, but they can’t air everything.”

On “Love Is Blind,” contestants looking for love get to know one another from within “pods” ― they can hear and talk to the other person, but can’t see them. The idea is that they build an emotional connection rather than a physical one.

Advertisement

After dating in the pods, the couples have the option to get engaged sight-unseen, and if they do, they can finally meet face to face. The two then live life as an engaged couple for a few weeks leading up to their wedding. At their ceremony, they decide whether to tie the knot.

Vempati may have decided to clarify her comments about her other connection because Abrams dropped quite the bombshell during the reunion episode while expressing his “biggest regret” on the show.

“I should have asked Deepti to marry me ... I should have tried harder for you,” Abrams said, looking at Vempati. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

Kyle Abrams was another Season Two "LIB" contestant. Netflix

Vempati says she still identifies as single. But it seems things with Abrams might be going in a romantic direction. Abrams posted a coy TikTok after the reunion where he stares into the camera, then reveals Vempati standing behind him ― and flashes a big smile.

Advertisement

Both Vempati and Abrams got engaged to other people on the popular dating show. Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley, while Vempati said “yes” to Chatterjee.