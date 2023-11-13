Deer Smashes Into Pickup Moments Before Owner Is Set To Sell The Truck

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A New Jersey man got the surprise of a lifetime while trying to seal a deal.

Jay Vaughan told Philadelphia news station WCAU-TV that he was recently gearing up to sell a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado in solid condition for $9,400 when the unexpected happened.

Video footage from the Hamilton Township home shows the deer leaping across one vehicle before launching itself into the bed of Vaughan’s pickup just moments before he was going to sell it.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Vaughan told the television station. “You know? You promised the guy the truck’s in immaculate condition and a deer comes out of nowhere and just caves the side of it in.”

Vaughan said it’s unclear whether the deer got hurt in the bizarre ordeal, but he did lower the price of the pickup to $8,500 considering the sudden damage.

“What are you going to do? I mean, like, the guy wanted the truck,” Vaughan told WCAU. “He said, ‘I’ll just buy a new bed for it.’”

Vaughan told the news outlet that he’s watched the clip “at least 100 times.”

Vaughan’s son, Troy Wescott, said it’s a moment he’ll always remember.