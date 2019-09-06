Oh Deer, This Buck Photobombed A Couple's Wedding Photos

Deerly beloved, we are gathered here today to enjoy these fantastic photos of a deer photobombing a couple’s wedding photos.

Earlier this month, Morgan and Luke Mackley were married at Felt Estate in Saugatuck, Michigan. After the ceremony, local photographer Laurenda Bennett rushed the couple over to a field to take some golden-hour portraits.

Golden-hour portraits that ended up including a third party: a very bold buck looking to get his snack on.

Laurenda Marie Photography "Looks good, can I have some?"

He really wanted some of that bouquet.

Laurenda Marie Photography The deer kept his eyes on the prize.

The photobombed pics have racked up 36,000 “likes” on Bennett’s Facebook page, but not nearly enough deer puns in the comments section. The options are endless! “Wow, he really went buckwild there.” “Frankly, my deer, I don’t give a damn, I want my snack.”

Here’s how it all went down the day of: After spotting his target ― a delicious-looking bouquet by Melissa Anne Floral Co. ― the deer made his way to the fence and leaned over for a bite.

“He started to take out flowers, one by one,” Bennett told HuffPost. “Moments later he casually walks over the fence and continues his quest to eat Morgan’s bouquet.”

Laurenda Marie Photography "Give me the bouquet and no one gets hurt."

The couple played it cool and kept posing, but their hungry interloper was determined. When Morgan lifted her bouquet up away from the buck, he jumped up to reach it.

Laurenda Marie Photography "I'm gonna need that bouquet before you head back, k?"

Eventually, Morgan dropped the bouquet and let the cute wedding crasher go to town.

“We walked away to continue our portraits and when we came back, there was one final rose still intact,” Bennett said. “We laughed at the ‘Bachelor’ reference!”

Laurenda Marie Photography Finally, the deer got what he came for.

Bouquet toss < feeding this very hungry boy.

See more photos from the wedding day encounter below: