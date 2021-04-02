Maybe he should have counted sheep instead.

A Virginia high school student was napping on a school bus Monday when a deer crashed through the windshield and landed on him.

The deer scampered off after the bus driver slowed down and opened the door. The pupil, 15-year-old Brendan Martin of Powhatan High School, was not injured, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. But he was befuddled.

“I was really confused because I was trying to sleep and I woke up to something on my back,” Martin told WTVR-TV. “I realized it was a deer and was just very confused because I’d never seen a deer actually jump through a windshield and then land.”

Despite the crazy incident, Martin said he’ll still look for his favorite seat at the front of the bus.

“There’s no way it’s happening twice,” he said to the station.

CLOSE CALL: A school bus camera shows the moment a deer crashes through the vehicle’s windshield, narrowly missing a sleeping student. ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi has the story. pic.twitter.com/DRItTuTTzR — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) April 2, 2021

Wildlife encounters with school buses have produced worse results. In 2005, a 14-year-old passenger stashed a coral snake into a book and it escaped and bit him.

Even waiting for the school bus can be dangerous. In 2019, a woman and her child were attacked by a rabid raccoon at a bus stop.