Shopping

DEET-Free Bug Sprays That Actually Smell Good

All-natural insect repellants, balms and wipes you'll be happy to use all summer.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bug-Soother-Spray-Deterrent-Environment/dp/B00E3C1QJ0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Bug Soother," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bug-Soother-Spray-Deterrent-Environment/dp/B00E3C1QJ0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Bug Soother,</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Eucalyptus-Insect-Repellent-HG-96014/dp/B00860Y3DQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="DEET-free Cutter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cutter-Eucalyptus-Insect-Repellent-HG-96014/dp/B00860Y3DQ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">DEET-free Cutter</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Victorias-Lavender-Organic-Repellent-Essential/dp/B093BGQ1G8?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lavender bug spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Victorias-Lavender-Organic-Repellent-Essential/dp/B093BGQ1G8?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=628641cfe4b0556e4a0aad87%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lavender bug spray</a>.
Amazon
Bug Soother,DEET-free Cutter and lavender bug spray.

The only thing worse than getting covered in itchy, irritated bug bites is being covered in sticky, noxious bug spray. If you’re looking for some better smelling protection from mosquitoes this summer without the fumes, you’ll be happy to hear about natural bug sprays.

All-natural insect repellents aren’t nearly as effective as those that contain DEET, which is safe to use in proper concentrations but doesn’t have the most pleasant aroma. A 2002 study showed that most botanical repellents offered protection for less than 20 minutes. But natural bug sprays use essential oils and plant-based products like beeswax and castor oil to keep the bugs away, so they smell better, can be great for short trips outside or frequent re-spraying, and some are said to even work on pets and plants.

To help you step up your natural bug spray game, we’ve rounded up plant-based bug sprays that smell great. They’re all safe for kids, though recommendations for infants and little ones vary, so be sure to give that a look before you buy. For each bug repellent, we’ve listed the scent notes and a positive review from other natural bug spray lovers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A lemon eucalyptus spray that smells like an expensive yoga studio
A few sprays of this lemon eucalyptus bug spray, and you'll think you're at a luxury spa.

Promising review: "Cutter Lemon Eucalyptus insect repellent is one of my favorite summer products for many reasons; it's made with clean, woodsy-scented natural lemon eucalyptus, it is non-greasy and clear, absorbing right into your skin; and best of all, it REALLY WORKS at repelling all flying summer bugs including mosquitoes, flies & gnats. I am an outdoor early a.m. gardener, so besides spraying exposed skin, I lightly spray my clothes with this product and there is never a stain and barely the mildest scent." — Jancal
$4.68+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A lavender bug spray for people and pets
Keep annoying bugs away from your kids and your fur kids with this lavender bug repellent. A plant-based product made with essential oils and aloe vera, it can be used on pets, horses and humans alike.

Promising review: "For our honeymoon in the Bahamas the mosquitos were really bad in the evenings and this spray was the only thing that seemed to keep them away and it smells great. I immediately bought more when we got back. The name brand ones like Off didn’t do a thing to ward them off." — KSMoore
$14.99 at Amazon
3
Target
Lemon insect repellent that's naturally mellow and budget-friendly
Try a natural bug spray without totally breaking the bank. This lemon-scented option from Target is made with essential oils and citronella. It's the perfect thing to keep around the yard or in your summer bag.

Promising review: "Smells great! Would recommend. Mostly effective at keeping mosquitos away but I particularly like that I don’t smell like chemicals." — Anonymous
$5.89 at Target
4
Amazon
Essential oil bug spray wipes that are easy to pack
Enter the bug wipe, an easy, kid-friendly way to apply bug repellent with no risk of accidentally spraying your eyes or mouth. These wipes can be used on babies as little as six months, and are meant to ward off bugs with cedarwood, geranium and citronella essential oils.

Promising review: "This has been a very buggy summer in CT. We’ve had so much rain and the skies have been overcast. Therefore hiking has been a constant battle due to mosquitoes-that is until I found these wipes. They work great. Love that they come in a dispenser. So easy to use and much safer to use than spray-esp with the grandkids definitely recommend!" — Rebecca O.
$8.99+ at Amazon
5
Anthropologie
A citrus-vanilla bug spray that people will assume is perfume
Kinfield's "Golden Hour" insect repellent looks and smells more like a perfume than a bug spray. With hints of citrus and vanilla, it keeps you smelling fresh all day.

Promising review: "The summers in the south are filled with bugs, and this repellent really works! Non-greasy, refreshing smell. People have asked me what perfume I'm wearing, and I say bug spray!" — Southern_Charm
$22 at Anthropologie
6
California Baby
A baby-friendly bug spray for sensitive skin
Made with citronella and lemongrass essential oils, this insect repellent is safe for babies over six months and loved by kids, teens and adults. It has calendula and aloe vera to soothe existing itchy bites, too.

Promising review: "Works really well and smells delicious. Safe to use on all my babies, even my one-year-old." — Irma O.
$7.99+ at California Baby
7
Amazon
Soothing bug spray with lemongrass
An all-natural bug spray made in the USA? Sign me up! A blend of vanilla and lemon, this bug spray isn't oily or sticky and is great for outdoor activities and sports.

Promising review: "Finally something that works! I've been browsing around for natural alternatives and this came up during my search. I'm leery of anything that has that many good reviews but thought why the heck not, I'll try it. Surprisingly, this Bug Soother spray smells awfully nice, like, nice enough to be a body spray and I didn't think it would work. But I sprayed this stuff all over me while camping this past weekend in the humid Minnesota summer and it worked! Hallelujah it worked! I only got one little bite but I will take it! Super happy with this product!!" — MissM
$9.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A 2-pack of herbal bug sprays available in four scents
If you like rosemary, cedarwood, lemongrass or peppermint, you'll love these Wondercide all-natural bug sprays. They're clear and non-sticky and said to work for up to two hours.

Promising review: "This is an amazing product. First bought to hike the jungles of Hawaii.......no mosquitoes bothered us. Our daughter took it with her to Costa Rica......no mosquito bites for her. Then I used it at my dad's farm. Each fall they are plagued with ladybug looking bugs that come in for the winter. I sprayed all the windows and door frames. The bugs were repelled and I found that spiders were repelled also by this product, not killed, repelled. I am now using it on my deck furniture to keep bugs/spiders from making their homes in the cracks.......it works!! No staining or residue at all. Safe to spray on walls.....once dry it disappears but keeps working. I can't promote this product highly enough. It is AWESOME!!!!!!" — scarlet ohara
$23.98 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A lemongrass and cedarwood spray for the whole family
For a plant-based insect repellent in an easy spray bottle, look no further. This has a mix of natural ingredients like citronella, lemongrass and cedarwood oils, and its air-powered bottle helps maximize coverage.

Promising review: "The smell is clean and I use this on my daughter for daycare." — acs5245
$10.49 at Amazon
10
Public Goods
A lemongrass and vanilla spray you'll use all summer long
Spritz on this all-natural insect repellent for a burst of lemongrass and vanilla. It's non-sticky and lightweight.

Promising review: "That is my favorite. The Best of the Best. I used the first time when i was in Costa Rica rainforest during rainy season and no mosquitos come closer to me and everyone was asking me what perfume you are wearing. I said no perfume just insect repellent. I left the rest for them and just glad I got a new one for my next trip." — Montserrat F.
$13.95 at Public Market
11
Anthropologie
A lemongrass, rosemary and peppermint balm that's easy to spread
If you're sick of sprays and want more control over where your product goes on your body, let me introduce you to repellent balm. It's made in the USA from natural products like beeswax, olive oil, castor oil and peppermint. Spread it on your ankles, wrists and other pesky places bugs can reach.

Promising review: "So excited to see this balm available at my favorite retailer! This stuff smells amazing and better yet, it works!" — Kristin F
$7 at Anthropologie
12
Amazon
A hydrating lemongrass bug spray dry skin will love
If you have dry skin, you probably need this hydrating insect repellent made with vitamin E, glycerin and castor oil. It will keep your skin and nose happy with lemongrass oil and hints of vanilla.

Promising review: "Medella Naturals is a delightful to ensure a pleasant evening outside. Its scent is refreshing, and it keeps the bugs from biting!" — Helen Ledgerwood
$10.99 at Amazon
A floral bottle sling with a separated zipper pouch

The Summer Accessory You Need

Popular in the Community

shoppingKidssummeroutdoorsbugs

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is Monkeypox A Virus The U.S. Should Be Worried About Now?

Food & Drink

Food Safety Experts Share Common Cookout Mistakes That Could Make Guests Sick

Work/Life

If You’re About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Wellness

How New Variants May Impact Your Chances Of COVID Reinfection

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Parenting

Stop Saying ‘Breastfeeding Is Free.’ It Absolutely Isn’t.

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Cheaper Than An Apple Watch (Starting At $9)

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

24 Products That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

Shopping

Where To Get The Bodysuit That Everyone's Talking About

Shopping

20 Stylish Things That'll Have Your Back Through Spring Days And Summer Nights

Shopping

Here’s Your Reminder That Everyone Needs A KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is 'Asianfishing,' A Desire To Look Asian

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

These 2 Doctor-Backed Items Have Magically Soothed My Aches And Pains

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Shopping

33 Products You’ll Be Happy To Have On Hand For Your Wedding Day

Style & Beauty

Prince Harry Says He's Been Feeling Princess Di's Presence For Last 2 Years

Travel

How To Make The Most Of Your Last Few Hours Of Vacation

Home & Living

This New Horror Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

12 Must-Haves For Your Home Gym That Are Way Cheaper Than Peloton

Shopping

Got Eczema? These Skin Care Products For Kids Are Actually Great For Adults