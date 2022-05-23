1
A lemon eucalyptus spray that smells like an expensive yoga studio
2
A lavender bug spray for people and pets
3
Lemon insect repellent that's naturally mellow and budget-friendly
4
Essential oil bug spray wipes that are easy to pack
5
A citrus-vanilla bug spray that people will assume is perfume
6
A baby-friendly bug spray for sensitive skin
7
Soothing bug spray with lemongrass
8
A 2-pack of herbal bug sprays available in four scents
9
A lemongrass and cedarwood spray for the whole family
10
A lemongrass and vanilla spray you'll use all summer long
11
A lemongrass, rosemary and peppermint balm that's easy to spread
12
A hydrating lemongrass bug spray dry skin will love