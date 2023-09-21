House GOP Holdouts Again Stall Defense Bill, Dampen Hopes For Avoiding Shutdown

LOADING ERROR LOADING

For the second time in three days, a small group of House Republican hardliners against federal spending derailed consideration of a key bill to fund the Pentagon.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who had touted that he had the votes to move ahead on the bill as recently as Wednesday night, saw it unexpectedly lose a procedural vote on the House floor Thursday.

After a a long party meeting Wednesday night, McCarthy said he had persuaded some of the five members who voted against considering the $826 billion defense funding bill Tuesday to instead support it today. But it again fell on a similar 212-216 vote.

“I don’t know what happened or what the dfference is between today and [Tuesday],” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) told reporters.

McCarthy had hoped to move to the defense bill, pass it and begin work on a temporary stopgap spending bill to keep the entire government funded beyond Sept. 30 in order to avoid a government shutdown and allow lawmakers to hash out spending details for 2024. But Thursday’s floor loss puts that process back to square one.