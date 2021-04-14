Defense Medical Expert In Chauvin Trial: Car Exhaust Could Have Played A Role

A medical expert called by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s defense spoke at length Wednesday about the possibility that carbon monoxide poisoning could have played a role in George Floyd’s death last spring while in police custody.

Yet the expert, Dr. David Fowler, former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland, also acknowledged that it did not appear anyone ever measured Floyd’s blood for carbon monoxide.

“I could not find a reference to it, no,” Fowler testified in court.

His testimony also raises the question of who was responsible for keeping Floyd pinned down with his head near the tailpipe of a police vehicle, therefore potentially exposing him to the poisonous gas.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell tried to show how Fowler’s assessment amounted to pure speculation, as he did not have measurements on Floyd’s blood or know definitively whether the car had been on.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after being cuffed with his hands behind his back and pinned to the pavement for more than nine minutes by Chauvin and other officers.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson called Fowler to the stand on Wednesday to discuss alternative explanations for Floyd’s death other than what was written on his death certificate ― “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” Instead, Fowler testified, he would have said Floyd died of “cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during the restraint.”

Instead of “homicide,” Fowler would have classified Floyd’s manner of death under “undetermined.” (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires death certificates to list one of five manners of death, primarily for data collection purposes.)

Effectively, Fowler would have shifted blame from law enforcement officers’ actions to Floyd’s preexisting health conditions, which included heart disease.

In his capacity as Maryland’s former top medical examiner, Fowler is currently being sued by the family of Anton Black, an unarmed 19-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2018 after a chase that ended in front of his mother’s house. The teen’s sister told local news station WTOP that she considered her brother’s death and Floyd’s death to be eerily similar.

At Chauvin’s trial, Fowler testified that even though cars manufactured recently come with equipment that “dramatically” reduces the amount of carbon monoxide they emit, people with heart disease are more sensitive to car exhaust.

“It has the potential to affect individuals at a much lower level than you would find with healthy individuals,” Fowler said.

His testimony comes during the third week of the trial. Prosecutors called several medical experts of their own over the course of the first two weeks ― including the doctor who wrote Floyd’s death certificate and a renowned pulmonologist who said he could calculate the precise moment Floyd ran out of air in his lungs and died.

So far, the defense has called one other expert witness: Barry Brodd, a former police officer and consultant on use of force. Brodd was forced to walk back some of his testimony about the officers’ actions during cross-examination on Tuesday.