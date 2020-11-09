Defense Secretary Mark Esper 'Terminated,' Trump Says

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a May 15 press briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House.

President Donald Trump on Monday said he fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, after months of speculation that Esper was on his way out for defying the president on several occasions.

In a pair of tweets, Trump announced that Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting defense secretary.

“Mark Esper has been terminated,” the president tweeted. “I would like to thank him for his service.”

Miller is an Army Special Forces veteran who served in the White House and Pentagon before taking over the counterterror agency earlier this year. He supports the assertive use of U.S. power abroad against a range of targets, from terror groups like the Islamic State and al Qaeda to nations like Iran.

As Trump and his team prepare to hand over power to President-elect Joe Biden in January, national security experts say there’s potential for some international chaos ― whether from American adversaries trying to take advantage of confusion stateside or from Trump administration hardliners trying to take parting shots at favorite targets like Iran. Israeli sources recently told Axios that they anticipate a “flood” of sanctions from the outgoing administration against Iran.

While Miller is broadly respected as a career professional and had bipartisan support for his Senate confirmation to his current role, some lawmakers view him as susceptible to political pressure from Trump. The president’s move against Esper indicates that he wanted someone he perceived as more loyal leading the Defense Department.

Democrats said they were wary of what could come after the move. “Firing a secretary of defense in the last weeks of a lame-duck presidency serves no purpose and only demonstrates an instability harmful to American national defense,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

NBC News reported last week that Esper had prepared a resignation letter before the presidential election results were final because he was one of the Cabinet members expected to be ousted should Trump win.

A Defense Department spokesman denied that report, tweeting last week that “Esper has no plans to resign, nor has he been asked to submit a letter of resignation.”

Trump has reportedly been unhappy with Esper’s performance for months.

NBC News reported in September that White House officials approached Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about potentially taking the top spot at the Pentagon should Trump decide to fire Esper.

Esper, who has headed the Defense Department since June 2019, has broken with the president on several occasions. In June, Esper called it “a mistake” to have accompanied the president days earlier in his infamous photo-op walk to a church near the White House amid anti-racism protests. He also defied Trump’s threat to use active-duty troops to quell the nationwide protests.

A month later, Esper reportedly drew Trump’s ire by effectively barring Confederate flags on military bases.

Esper previously served as secretary of the Army for roughly two years.

Miller, his successor, has helped craft Trump-era changes ― like a secretive new campaign against al Qaeda in Syria ― that show that for all the president’s posturing as an anti-war candidate, he has largely driven hawkish policies abroad.

“Prematurely declaring ‘mission accomplished,’ as we did with the war in Iraq in 2003, is to invite this Hydra-like beast to regenerate,” Miller wrote in The Washington Post earlier this year, in reference to armed extremist organizations. “The only counterterrorism truth is that constant pressure must be maintained on terrorist groups that have the intent or capability to attack us.”

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost