fastfun23 via Getty Images

If you’ve ever lost personal photos, files, or data forever — whether from a crash, accidental drop, failed software update, or actual theft — then you know how important cloud storage is. If you want to avoid a potential disaster, you may want to invest in a place to back up your stuff. It could really solve your storage woes and save your precious files from permanent erasure.

While your first instinct may be to grab a subscription from Dropbox or iCloud, you’ll have to fork over a huge chunk of change each month/year for a few measly gigs of space. Instead, you can just pay once for a reliable cloud service and not worry about it again. Ever. Sound good? Then get Degoo Premium is the solution for you.

There are 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, and 10TB plans available, which means you get more backup space with Degoo than all of the leading cloud services combined. There are no monthly fees like other services; you just pay once up front and you’re set for life.

All the data you store in Degoo is protected under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption, meaning nobody can see it except you. Unless you want them to, that is. You can share files seamlessly with whomever you wish via a shareable link or email. Oh, it includes automatic file change detection, so your backup is continuously kept up to date.

