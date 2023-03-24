What's Hot

'Daily Show' Guest Al Franken Gives Susan Collins Blunt Reminder Of Her Failure

'I Never Knew That': Watch Elton John Learn Story Behind 1 Of His Biggest Hits

Country Star Delivers Satisfying 3-Word Dare To Tennessee Police During LGBTQ Concert

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Surest Sign Trump Is In Full-Blown Panic Mode

Fox News Pundit Serves Up Shockingly Ludicrous Take On Right-Wing Protesters

Filthy Montage Mocks CNN, MSNBC Coverage Of Looming Trump Arrest

Jamie Raskin Schools Right-Wing Book Banning Efforts In Vicious Takedown

Lawrence O’Donnell Tears Apart Jim Jordan And His Team Of 'Unprofessional Hacks'

The Moral Dilemma Over Working For Donald Trump

Nebraska Dem With Trans Son Drops Fiery Rebuke Of GOP-Backed Anti-Trans Bill

Biden Administration Punts On A Chance To Make A Cancer Drug Cheaper

Sam Neill Recalls Heartbreaking Memory Of Robin Williams In New Memoir

SportsFootballDeion Sanders

Deion Sanders Humiliates His Son In Bench Press And Makes The Coolest Exit

The Colorado football coach was known for his speed and skills as a two-sport star, but here he showed off his strength.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

New University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was primed for a bench-press challenge against his oldest son and two other staffers this week. (Watch the video below.)

Wearing a hoodie, overcoat, hat, sunglasses and attitude, the former NFL and MLB star watched special assistant Sam “Malone” Morini unable to lift the 245 pounds. Deion Jr., aka “Bucky,” a content creator for the football program, also failed to hoist the weight. Quality control analyst (offense) Rashad Davis then managed four reps.

The elder Sanders, 55, didn’t bother to properly warm up or shed his outerwear and accessories to prepare for his turn. He stayed as he was and cranked out six reps like it was nothing.

“Don’t ever try me again,” he said.

The coach, who revealed last year he had two toes amputated after blood clots formed from a previous surgery, made his triumphant exit on a Segway with a dog in tow.

Not present at the bench press showdown was Sanders’ youngest son Shedeur, who’s likely to start as quarterback for the school.

The QB might want to think twice about challenging “Coach Prime” to a contest of strength.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community