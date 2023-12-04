Deion Sanders Hits Setback In Personal Life After Ending Season With 6 Straight Losses

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and his fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, have split after 12 years, the couple announced on Instagram Sunday.
“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love... We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Edmonds and Sanders wrote in a joint statement. “Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition.”
The difficulty in Sanders’ personal life follows a downturn of fortunes at his job. Sanders, a pro football Hall of Famer, lost the last six games of the season at Colorado, where he was exalted while winning the first three. The Buffaloes finished 4-8 overall.
At first credited with reviving the Buffaloes’ program overnight through transfer athletes, including his star quarterback son Shedeur, Sanders has lost a few high-profile recruits as of late.
Sanders had nothing but praise for Edmonds in a comment reported by People.
“Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me,” he wrote. “I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack!!!”
Sanders and Edmonds, both 56, met at a movie premiere in 2012. Edmonds produced his 2014 reality show “Deion’s Family Playbook,” in which she also starred. They were engaged in 2019, TMZ noted.
Sanders has been married twice, and Edmonds was previously married to singer Babyface.