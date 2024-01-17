SportsNBA golden state warriors

Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević Dies After Heart Attack

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," head coach Steve Kerr said.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died after suffering a heart attack, the team said in a statement on Wednesday. He was 46.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

