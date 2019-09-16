U.S. NEWS

Try, Try Again: Man Plays Same Lottery Number for 20 Years And Finally Hits Jackpot

"I'm pretty laid back and don't spend money on expensive things," the Delaware "Lucky for Life" winner told a newspaper.

A Delaware man was so faithful to the lottery numbers that won him $500 in 1999 that he’s been playing the exact same ones ever since. They finally paid off again last week — wining him $25,000 a year for life.

I thought I was dreaming,” the man, 65, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Delaware News Journal. 

The big “Lucky for Life” lottery winner opted to take a lump-sum payment instead of $25,000 a year. He’ll be paid $296,400 after taxes are taken from his $390,000 winnings.

As for what he’s going to do with the jackpot, the mystery winner told the newspaper: “I’m pretty laid back and don’t spend money on expensive things. I just want to help a few people out and save the rest.”

