Delta CEO On Airline Seat Controversy: People Should Ask To Recline

On “Squawk Box,” Bastian was asked about seat etiquette and if it’s “appropriate to ask not to recline.”

“I think customers have the right to recline... I think the proper thing to do is if you’re going to recline into somebody that you ask if it’s okay first and then you do it,” he said.

The CEO went on to say that he thinks “if someone knows there’s a tall person behind them and they want to recline their seat, I think the polite thing would be to make certain it’s okay.”

He added that he “never” reclines because he doesn’t “think it’s something that ― since I’m the CEO of the airline ― that I should be reclining my seat.”

“And I never say anything if someone reclines into me,” he said.