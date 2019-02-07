Air travel was even more uncomfortable than usual last month.

Delta Air Lines and the Coca-Cola Co. apologized Wednesday for creating napkins that suggested plane passengers hit on one another during flights.

The airline and beverage giant were lambasted on social media for in-flight napkins that encouraged passengers to write down their phone numbers and give them to their “plane crush.” The copy on the napkin indicated that this, apparently, is an “old-school” way of flirting.

“Because you’re on a plane full of interesting people and hey...you never know... ,” the napkin read.

Actually, passengers are on a plane full of strangers. And chances are they have not confused the mode of transportation with a speed-dating event.

“Creepy AF,” one Twitter user posted.

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh — ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019

The two companies issued statements saying they were already working to remove the napkins from flights.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended. We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs,” a spokesperson for Coca-Cola said in a statement.

Delta apologized for missing the mark. “We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one. We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January,” a statement from the airline read.