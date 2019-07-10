Delta Flight Suffers Engine Failure, Lands Safely As Passengers Look On

There are countless awe-inspiring views to take in from an airplane window. A sputtering engine emanating a disconcerting orange glow is not one of them.

On Monday, passengers aboard Delta flight 1425 from Atlanta to Baltimore were “treated” to such a spectacle, after an engine on their MD-88 plane lost power about an hour into the flight.

While the pilots diverted and made a safe emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International, those in the window seats documented the scary scene:

Video I took from my seat on my flight from Atlanta to Baltimore yesterday! Thanks @Delta for the silly smooth emergency landing! #perfect #execution — Logan Webb (@Micahlifa) July 9, 2019

“After we heard the boom we just saw all this smoke come up into the cabin, and that’s when we really started freaking out,” passenger Avery Porch told WMAR 2 News. “It started slowing down a bit. It was getting hot. The air cut off.”

Once the initial shock wore off, Porch said she settled into a “weird, eerie sense of calm” and was reassured by how the flight crew handled the situation.

In a statement to HuffPost, Delta confirmed the flight was diverted “after an issue with one of the aircraft’s engines” and that it landed without incident.

None of the 148 passengers onboard were harmed.

Terrifying though an engine blowout may be, John Kasarda, an aviation consultant and professor at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told local TV station WRAL that planes are very deliberately built to withstand such an incident.

“These aircrafts are designed to fly very safely with one engine, even across the Atlantic and Pacific,” Kasarda told the station. “While it is unnerving, the safety is not a major factor, although precautions have to be taken.”

Delta told CNN that the aircraft returned to service Wednesday morning after the engine was replaced.