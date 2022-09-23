Watch Player Round Bases Thinking He Hit A Home Run. (He Didn't.)

Delvin Pérez seemed to be enjoying his home run trot Thursday until he discovered way too late that the ball was caught for an out. (Watch the video below.)

Pérez, of the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds minor league team, smacked a drive against the Gwinnett Stripers and appeared certain that the ball had flown over the wall. He watched its majestic arc, flipped his bat and began rounding the bases.

But he didn’t notice that a stiff wind turned it into an easy catch for the left fielder. Still, Pérez kept jogging toward home plate in celebration.

Check out his head-grabbing “d’oh!” moment when he finally realized what happened:

Mans was about to touch home before he realized he flew out 😭



Pérez lamented afterward that the ball didn’t clear the fence. On Instagram, he noted that its exit velocity off his bat was 107 miles an hour and resulted in merely a “fly out.”

“Let’s go,” he wrote.