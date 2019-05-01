Democrats Assail William Barr After Mueller Letter

Specifically, Mueller told Barr the four-page summary of his conclusions “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of [the special counsel’s] work and conclusions.”

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” Mueller’s letter continued. “This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Here’s a roundup of reactions from Democrats on the Hill amid Barr’s testimony, many of whom have called for the attorney general’s resignation.

In an interview with CBS Tuesday night, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) called on Barr to resign. “There’s no sugarcoating this,” Schiff told CBS. “He should step down.”

Barr’s answer to @RepCharlieCrist, denying knowledge of Mueller’s concerns over his summary, was deliberately false and misleading.



If he were an ordinary citizen, it might be considered perjury. As our top law enforcement official, it’s even worse.



He must step down. https://t.co/SRQuEArPIU — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 1, 2019

In one particularly poignant interaction during the hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told Barr it seems he’s become the “designated fall guy.”

“I think history will judge you [Barr] harshly and maybe a bit unfairly. Because you seem to have been the designated fall guy for this report,” he said. “Your credibility is undermined in the [Justice Department], in this committee, and with the American people.”

Blumenthal also made use of a visual aid to detail evidence the president repeatedly obstructed justice:

It took a few hours but we officially have our first chart, courtesy of @SenBlumenthal. #BarrHearing pic.twitter.com/znPJfo0aLg — Newsy (@Newsy) May 1, 2019

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee where Barr has been asked to testify Thursday, stopped short of calling for Barr’s resignation but did acknowledge the attorney general is facing “great difficulties.”

“Besides the fact that he clearly misled the American people,” said Nadler, “he seems to have testified non-truthfully to the Senate and the House.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called the attorney general “a disgrace” and called for his resignation, while re-upping her previous push for the initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

AG Barr is a disgrace, and his alarming efforts to suppress the Mueller report show that he's not a credible head of federal law enforcement. He should resign—and based on the actual facts in the Mueller report, Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the President. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 1, 2019

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) also called for Barr’s resignation on Twitter:

“On April 20th, I asked Barr, ‘Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion?’ His answer was, ‘I don’t know whether Mueller supported my conclusion.’ We now know Mueller stated his concerns on March 27th, and that Barr totally misled me, the Congress, and the public. He must resign,” he wrote.

On April 20th, I asked Barr, “Did Bob Mueller support your conclusion?” His answer was, “I don’t know whether Mueller supported my conclusion.”



We now know Mueller stated his concerns on March 27th, and that Barr totally misled me, the Congress, and the public. He must resign. pic.twitter.com/rod404BbYo — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 1, 2019

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) told CNN Tuesday night he also thought Barr should resign. “He should be America’s attorney,” said Lieu, “not Trump’s stooge.”

“It is incredible the actions [Barr] took,” Lieu continued. “He absolutely needs to go, and then he can apply to be White House press secretary where he can lie all he wants.”

Rep. Ted Lieu is calling for the resignation of Attorney General Bill Barr following a report that Robert Mueller had expressed misgivings to Barr about his 4-page memo: "He is supposed to be America's attorney, not Trump's stooge" https://t.co/vshYG1Z7f4 pic.twitter.com/KKZtwT0nWb — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) May 1, 2019

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) highlighted just how absurd it is for Barr to claim President Trump “fully cooperated” with the special counsel’s investigation when he refused to sit for an interview, and in fact repeatedly tried to shut it down:

I was left in disbelief when AG Barr told me Trump “fully cooperated” with Mueller, when Trump refused to be interviewed, & Mueller documented NUMEROUS TIMES TRUMP TRIED TO SHUT DOWN THE INVESTIGATION. That undermines investigations EVERYWHERE and is beneath Mr. Barr’s office. — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) May 1, 2019

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) accused Barr of “spinning” Mueller’s report and “acting like the president’s lawyer, not the American people’s lawyer.”

“[Attorney General] Barr has lied to both the House and Senate. Let’s call it what it is,” Hirono added on MSNBC. “He’s only in the job to protect [Donald Trump]. As far as I’m concerned, he should not be the Attorney General.”

AG Barr has lied to both the House and Senate. Let’s call it what it is. He’s only in the job to protect @realDonaldTrump. As far as I’m concerned, he should not be the Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/u5OEdLHLXV — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 1, 2019