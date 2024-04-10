12 Expert-Recommended Products To Help Someone With Dementia

Amazon

A clock that includes the date and the day of the week

Paris also recommended easy-to-read clocks that include the date and day of the week. While this may seem like a relatively simple item to incorporate into one's household, it actually is tied to an important practice called compassionate communication.



"One of the things that we don't do as much as a couple of decades ago is reality orienting — trying to tell [folks with dementia] this is who's president, this is what the day is, [asking] where are you, trying to test their memory all the time," explained Paris. "What we do [now] is more along the lines of what we call compassionate communication. That's really about being kind to the person and entering their world as much as you can. So you don't have to correct them all the time or make them feel bad that they don't remember."



Even just keeping a clock around with the date can help gently orient someone with dementia to the time period, without shaming them for being confused or forcing them to correct themselves.



Based on Paris's recommendation, we chose this popular clock that's specifically designed for folks with dementia. In addition to the date, day of the week and time, it includes the time of day (morning, afternoon and evening). It comes in eight colors and in three sizes.