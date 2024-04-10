12 Expert-Recommended Products To Help Someone With Dementia

Dementia has touched many of our lives, whether directly or indirectly. You may be involved in the caretaking of a loved one or have been diagnosed yourself.
“Dementia is an irreversible neurodegenerative process leading to debilitating cognitive symptoms,” explained Dr. Arman Fesharaki-Zadeh, medical director of dementia and behavioral neurology at Yale School of Medicine. According to Fesharaki-Zadeh, these symptoms can include memory loss, visual-spatial issues (such as difficulties with driving and navigation) and executive function problems.
In other words, dementia “changes a person’s ability to understand things [and] make sense of the world,” said Zina Paris, the director of clinical services at Alzheimer’s Los Angeles. Dementia is also progressive, meaning that over time, the disease and its symptoms worsen. And there are many different forms of dementia, presenting differently in nearly every person who has it.
While there is currently no cure for dementia, there are a number of preventative practices that can help with progression of the disease, by “building cognitive and affective resilience and possibly prevent[ing] the onset of dementia in the first place,” according to Fesharaki-Zadeh.
Both Fesharaki-Zadeh and Paris emphasized the importance of social connection, too. An important aspect of socialization is the routine it can provide, as well as making folks with dementia feel that their presence is not just wanted, but also useful. “It’s good to have a routine of activities, and everybody wants to feel like they’re needed and useful,” Paris said. “The more that that you can integrate somebody with dementia into the daily activities of life, the better,” Paris added.
In addition, “Planning in advance [and knowing what to expect] is a key measure,” Fesharaki-Zadeh wrote. This will help “minimize patient and caregiver distress,” he noted. For example, “More than half of people with dementia will eventually wander,” Paris said. “So it’s hard to know, when is going to be the first time? So it’s best to try to take steps beforehand.”
Luckily, Paris recommended some useful products (like AirTags, to track your loved one) to help you plan ahead as well as enrich your loved one’s life. And remember: “Each person with dementia is going to be very unique, because they have their own history and their own way of how the disease is progressing,” Paris explained. “So what works for one person might not work for another person.”
An Apple AirTag or another tracking device
"More than half of people with dementia will eventually wander," Zina Paris
, the director of clinical services at Alzheimer’s Los Angeles
, explained to HuffPost. For folks with dementia who may no longer remember to take their phones with them when they leave home, location-tracking items can be particularly helpful. "There's a lot of GPS technology out there these days, including something like an AirTag," said Paris.
A necklace that houses location tracking devices, like AirTags
Paris also recommended necklaces and other wearable jewelry that can help with tracking the location of someone with dementia who has wandered.
Based on Paris's recommendation, we chose this pretty necklace that safely holds an Apple AirTag. Reviewers say it's perfect for keeping track of loved ones with memory issues or dementia. "My mother has Alzheimer's. We gave her this necklace to track her, if she wonders off. It is easy to use and track," wrote
one Amazon reviewer. "And the bonus, she thinks it is pretty and likes to wear it. Win Win! Highly recommend this."
It's available in rose gold and sterling silver.
A MedicAlert bracelet
In addition to location tracking jewelry, Paris recommended utilizing a MedicAlert bracelet for your loved one. "A MedicAlert bracelet [is] an engraved bracelet which has a number for someone to call and say, this person is out here and they're not sure where they live, and how can I connect them with their caregiver?" explained Paris. MedicAlert is a national number, and you can also engrave the bracelet with your own contact information so you can be notified as fast as possible if your loved one does wander.
Based on Paris's recommendation, we selected this stylish Italian leather option from Etsy and an elegant stainless steel bracelet from Etsy. Both products are made-to-order with your own personalized information.
An AirTag holder that attaches to the inside of a coat or bag
Based on Paris's expertise, we also think this fabric-mounted AirTag holder may prove useful for folks with dementia who would remember to grab their jacket or purse before wandering. You could also attach it to the inside of a pant or shirt pocket. It's designed to flex and move with fabric, and can attach to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics and Gore-Tex (it does not work with leather, suede or fibrous fabrics).
A clock that includes the date and the day of the week
Paris also recommended easy-to-read clocks that include the date and day of the week. While this may seem like a relatively simple item to incorporate into one's household, it actually is tied to an important practice called compassionate communication.
"One of the things that we don't do as much as a couple of decades ago is reality orienting — trying to tell [folks with dementia] this is who's president, this is what the day is, [asking] where are you, trying to test their memory all the time," explained Paris. "What we do [now] is more along the lines of what we call compassionate communication. That's really about being kind to the person and entering their world as much as you can. So you don't have to correct them all the time or make them feel bad that they don't remember."
Even just keeping a clock around with the date can help gently orient someone with dementia to the time period, without shaming them for being confused or forcing them to correct themselves.
Based on Paris's recommendation, we chose this popular clock that's specifically designed for folks with dementia. In addition to the date, day of the week and time, it includes the time of day (morning, afternoon and evening). It comes in eight colors and in three sizes.
A simple music player designed for folks with dementia
Music can also be an incredible tool for folks with dementia. "People will often remember songs from their youth even after they've forgotten a lot of more recent things," said Paris. Incorporating music into loved one's life can help with communication and with general bonding, according to Paris.
Based on Paris's recommendation, we chose this one-touch music player, which was designed for use by people with dementia and requires no WiFi. To use it, simply plug it into an outlet and lift its lid; you can press the big button for the next song and close the lid to stop the music.
It's preloaded with 40 classic songs, so it's ready to use right out of the box. The caregiver can add or delete music via computer using the provided USB cable. It's available in three colors.
Art projects
Watercolor and other art can also be a powerful tool for folks with dementia — so much so that Alzheimer's Los Angeles has its own program based around watercolor. "We [Alzheimer's Los Angeles] have a program called Memories in the Making
, which is for people with dementia to express themselves, mostly through watercolor," Paris told HuffPost. "It's another way of allowing them to communicate something about themselves or how they think or feel." This is especially important since with dementia, verbal communication can be challenging, Paris explained.
If your loved one was never interested in art before their diagnosis, you still shouldn't discount it: "Interestingly enough, some people who were never interested in art in their previous life, or whose spouse or adult child say, 'Oh, they would never do that,' they might end up really liking it. So, just because somebody didn't like it before, doesn't mean that they won't like it now," said Paris.
Based on Paris's recommendation, we selected this popular water painting kit which was designed specifically for use by folks with dementia. One need only paint with water to reveal the vibrant images on each canvas. Then, after 20 minutes, the canvas will fade again, so you can reuse the activity for up to a year.
The kit includes five images, and does not include a paintbrush (you can grab a paintbrush set from Amazon here)
. You can also check out the brand's other water painting options here
.
A stuffed animal, including this version with a heartbeat
Stuffed animals can also be comforting for folks with dementia, according to Paris.
Based on Paris's recommendation, we chose these stuffed animal dogs and cats, which are designed for use by people with dementia. They have soft, life-like coats and an innovative heartbeat that people may find comforting while providing a sense of connection.
Reviewers also attest to this stuffy's value. "My mother-in-law is living with mild-moderate dementia and we took a shot in the dark with this one. The reviews were so stellar we figured we would try it," wrote
one reviewer. "She immediately named him after her childhood dog, and he seems to bring her comfort. She talks to him so sweetly and he seems to satisfy the caring energy she doesn't have other outlets for. She knows he's not real, she turns him off at night, but that doesn't stop her from tucking him in next to her...He's a part of our family now, and is in many family photos, too!"
Or a slightly weighted, heatable stuffed animal
For a more affordable option, these popular stuffed animals lack a heartbeat but still provide a sense of calm and security thanks to their slight weight and heatable feature (which you can activate with a quick toss in the microwave). They also have a slight lavender scent. You can check out other Warmies stuffed animals here.
And a baby doll
"Sometimes, especially for women, they can still remember taking care of a baby and having a baby," explained Paris. "So [a baby doll] can also be really comforting."
We selected this lifelike baby doll based on Paris's recommendation. It's designed specifically for folks with dementia and has a soft, weighted body and realistic features to help soothe anxiety and provide a sense of purpose.
Or a smaller, lighter baby doll
This baby doll is slightly smaller and lighter for easier maneuvering.
A weighted blanket
"Weighted blankets can be good, too," Paris said. She also emphasized that, as any other item, caretakers can try a weighted blanket and see how their loved one responds. "There's a lot of trial and error when you're working with a person with dementia. [You can] try the blanket and see if that makes them feel calmer, or if it feels uncomfortable, and they're kind of resisting and they want to get out. After the first trial, you might try it one more time just to see if their response is consistent."
We chose this weighted blanket based on Paris's advice. It's designed to be used as a lap pad and weighs eight pounds, making it an accessible introduction to weighted blankets. It's also machine-washable for easy cleaning.