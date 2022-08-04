Demi Lovato Appears To Call Out Ex Wilmer Valderrama Over Age Gap In New Song

“Holy Fvck” is the name of Demi Lovato’s upcoming album ― and presumably the reaction Wilmer Valderrama had when listening to her pointed new track.
A snippet of a currently unreleased song titled “29” from Lovato’s eighth studio album made the internet rounds this week, leading many fans to believe that it references the former couple’s 12-year age difference.
Lovato, 29, and Valderrama, 42, dated for nearly six years before calling it quits in 2016 and seemingly have remained on good terms since then.
But the new song, which the singer has yet to confirm or deny is about the “That ’70s Show” alum, paints a decidedly different picture and contains lyrics about a troubling relationship with a much older boyfriend seemingly aimed at Valderrama.
“Petal on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher,” she sings on the track, which was posted on TikTok by Demi_Artistry. “Far from innocent / What the fuck’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn’t stop you.”
“Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / 17, 29.”
Lovato, who recently announced is once again using she/her pronouns, previously shared how the two first crossed paths while filming a PSA together back in 2010, when she was 17 and ― yes, you guessed it ― he was right around 29 years old.
“Of course, I was like, ‘Oh my god. You’re so attractive,’” she told Complex in a 2015 profile. “And he was like, ‘You are not 18. Get away from me.’ Then we became really good friends, and he was there for me through a number of situations and breakups and whatever. Then as I got older and we grew closer, it was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing out.’ We did, and we’ve basically been together ever since.”
In her candid YouTube documentary “Simply Complicated” released in 2017, Lovato expanded upon the story, insisting once again that they didn’t begin dating until she was of legal age.
“[When] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup, and he came in and sat down, and I was like ‘I love this man,’ and ‘I have to have him.’”
“After I turned 18, we began dating,” she continued. “I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”
During their relationship, Lovato heaped praises upon Valderrama for his support for helping her stay sober amid her addiction battle.
“He’ll never take credit for a lot of my sobriety and my recovery, but I guarantee it, I wouldn’t be alive without him today,” she told HuffPost Live in 2015.
The two ultimately went their separate ways a year later, explaining in a joint statement on Instagram at the time that they just work “better as friends.”
“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” the statement read. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.”
Both have moved onto new relationships since then and even reunited professionally for the animated movie “Charming,” which was released on Netflix last year.
Lovato congratulated Valderrama on his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco, sharing that she’s “really happy for him,” and she wishes him “nothing but the best.”
“We’re not in each other’s lives, haven’t spoken in a long time. But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be OK on my own,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020. “When you get into a relationship with somebody at that young of an age and then you spend six years with somebody, you don’t really get to learn about yourself.”