Demi Lovato Reveals 'Best Part About Being Single' After Broken Engagement

Sorry not sorry, Demi Lovato is enjoying being single.

The “Still Have Me” singer, who split from “Young and the Restless” alum Max Ehrich after a brief engagement during the coronavirus pandemic, revealed on Instagram stories over the weekend how happy she is with her current relationship status.

“The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself,” Lovato shared on Saturday in the simple but powerful message, alongside a pink heart emoji with tiny stars.

Lovato and Ehrich reportedly started dating in March, then went public with their relationship in May. At the end of July, the couple announced their engagement with a stunning set of photos on the beach in Malibu.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” Lovato wrote of her then-fiancé. Ehrich added: “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.”

Demi Lovato/Instagram

People magazine confirmed that the couple split in September, saying that it was a “tough decision” for both.

“Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” reported People, citing an anonymous source. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Things got even messier as Ehrich claimed he found out about the breakup in the news, something Lovato’s camp quickly denied.

“Imagine finding out about the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” Ehrich said in a series of Instagram story posts at the end of September. “While [you’re] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Lovato and her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

Lovato didn’t comment on the breakup at the time, but wore a telling shirt that said “dogs over people.”

She joked about her short engagement while hosting the E! People’s Choice Awards in November. She talked about how her 2020 started on a high note, but took a turn with the coronavirus pandemic.

“So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” Lovato quipped. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times,” she said. “I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert.”

Who is your favorite awards show host of all time, and why is it @DDLovato? 👀 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/nEdYV7Ydj9 — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 16, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!