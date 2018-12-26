Demi Lovato spent a sweet Christmas with her family after being hospitalized in July reportedly after a drug overdose.

The “Confident” singer shared videos and photos of her holiday in an Instagram story, showing off her family decorating cookies and making green gelatin, unwrapping presents and giving gifts to their dogs.

She also posted a photo of herself in holiday pajamas and a Santa hat:

Demi Lovato dressed in lots of festive gear for the holiday this year. Demi Lovato/Instagram

The 26-year-old singer sent a holiday message to all of her followers in another picture, writing “Merry Christmas guys!!! I love you all!!” over a photo that showed a beautifully decorated tree and lots of presents.

The singer also had a kind message for her supporters. Demi Lovato/Instagram

On Twitter, Lovato recently called out tabloids for fabricating stories and told fans that she would discuss what happened in July when she chooses to.

“People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening,” she tweeted. “If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME.”

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today,” she added, “But until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.”

Lovato sent a message to her fans in a Twitter thread on Dec. 21. gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx

The singer ended her thread on a positive note, telling fans that she was “so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready.

She continued, “I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much.”

Though Lovato has not publicly spoken about what led to her hospitalization in July, her mother, Dianna De La Garza, recalled what she went through when she received a call from the singer’s assistant telling her that her daughter was in critical condition.

“So, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say,” she said in an interview with Newsmax TV in September. “It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids.” “It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about,” De La Garza added. “I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.”