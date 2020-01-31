Demi Lovato Recalls The 'Beautiful' Moment She Came Out To Her Parents

Demi Lovato isn’t sure what her future holds, but when it comes to romance, she’s confidently chosen to reject concrete thinking.

Chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” Thursday, the pop singer-songwriter opened up at length about her sexuality, explaining that she’s still “figuring it out.”

Lovato, who identifies as sexually fluid, said she officially told her parents in 2017 that she could see herself in a relationship with a woman. As for the actual discussion, it was “emotional,” but also “really beautiful,” she explained.

“After everything was done, I was shaking and crying,” she told Cohen. “I just felt overwhelmed. But ... I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive.”

The two-time Grammy nominee said her dad wasn’t surprised, pointing to the lyrics of her 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer,” which hinted at a same-sex experience. Her mom, however, was initially more hesitant to embrace the news.

Eventually, Lovato said, “She was like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And that was so beautiful and amazing. I’m so grateful.”

Watch a clip from Demi Lovato’s “Radio Andy” interview below.

The singer’s remarks came after her triumph at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she performed a chilling version of her new single, “Anyone.” It was her first televised performance following a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

She’s set to take an even bigger stage this Sunday when she performs the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV.

Lovato previously spoke about her future plans in a Jan. 24 interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for Apple Music, hinting at her desire to become a mother.

“I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but like I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade,” she said. “I would love to start doing more things that make me happy and worry less about success.”

She clarified her thoughts somewhat in her Thursday chat with Cohen, noting, “I don’t know what my future looks like.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years,” she added. “I don’t know if I’m gonna do it with a partner or without, because women don’t need partners. Amen!”