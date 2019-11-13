Demi Lovato Makes Her New Romance With Austin Wilson Instagram Official

The “Confident” singer confirmed that she’s dating 25-year-old model Austin Wilson with a sweet social media post on Wednesday.

She made things Instagram official with her new boyfriend, posting a loved-up, black and white snap of Wilson kissing her on the cheek.

The post quickly garnered over 2.2 million likes and many of the 27-year-old’s friends and fans commented on the pic.

Debra Messing, who has filmed “Will & Grace” episodes with Lovato, wrote “Gorgeous” in the comments. Model Ashley Graham commented “Awwwww” on the snap, complete with a heart emoji.

Wilson posted something similar on his Instagram page. In his picture, he has his arms wrapped around Lovato as the two wear matching all-black outfits.

Prior to dating Wilson, Lovato was linked to “Bachelor” star Mike Johnson. Johnson was talking about exclusively seeing the singer as of September.

“I’m just getting to know Demi. I think she’s absolutely fantastic and I don’t want no pressure on her, no pressure on me, we’re just trying to get to know each other,” Johnson told E! News in September at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

When asked if he was dating anyone else, Johnson said “No, it’s just Demi. That’s the only person I’m talking to.”

Relationships aside, Lovato is doing some personal work and recently overcame her “biggest fear” in September when she shared an unedited bikini pic.

“I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body,” Lovato wrote, adding that she had edited bikini pics in the past.

“This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” she added. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”