Demi Lovato Reveals She Saw 'Huge Sign' After Breaking Off Engagement

Demi Lovato opened up about ending her engagement to Max Ehrich, saying that she learned she’s “too queer” to be with a cis man and that the breakup was a “relief that I could live my truth.”

The pop star, in an interview published in Glamour’s March issue, revealed that she’s discovering her sexuality as she gets older.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” she told the magazine. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, This is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

She told Glamour she’s discovered that she’s “too queer” to be with a straight man and that when she “hooked up with a girl” she realized: “I like this a lot more.”

“It felt better. It felt right. Some of the guys I was hanging out with ― when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex,” said Lovato.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato emphasized she’s “really queer” and knows “who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am.”

“I’m following my healers’ timeline, and I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do,” she said.

The interview comes ahead of a YouTube docuseries, set to drop later this month, that will explore the pop star’s personal life, including her near-fatal overdose in 2018.