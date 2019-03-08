Demi Lovato Sends Herself Flowers And Love In Moving Self-Affirmation

Demi Lovato just got flowers from her most important fan ― herself.
The “Neon Lights” singer revealed the bouquet and a card of reaffirmation on Thursday after reportedly breaking up with boyfriend Henry Levy.
“Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers… #selflove,” Lovato captioned the Instagram story photo of the bouquet.
The card read: “You’re beautiful. You’re loved. And you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.”
Lovato also revealed she received another rose ― in the form of a tattoo on her right index finger.
Lovato, who has wrestled with addiction, was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose last summer, months after she declared herself six years sober. She emerged from rehab in November, according to outlets.