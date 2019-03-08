Demi Lovato Sends Herself Flowers And Love In Moving Self-Affirmation

Demi Lovato just got flowers from her most important fan ― herself.

The “Neon Lights” singer revealed the bouquet and a card of reaffirmation on Thursday after reportedly breaking up with boyfriend Henry Levy.

“Cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers… #selflove,” Lovato captioned the Instagram story photo of the bouquet.

The card read: “You’re beautiful. You’re loved. And you’re worthy of a happy and healthy life.”

Lovato also revealed she received another rose ― in the form of a tattoo on her right index finger.