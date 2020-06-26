ENTERTAINMENT

Demi Lovato's 'Sorry Not Sorry' Gets Way Better On Google Translate

The pop star sings "Apologize To My Infant" on "The Tonight Show" and her career will never be the same.

Demi Lovato is embracing her silly side these days. The pop star appears in the new Will Ferrell comedy “Eurovision Song Contest” and she sang songs mangled by Google Translate on Thursday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Lovato had a blast turning her hit “Sorry Not Sorry” into “Apologize To My Infant” but she also shined on a jumbled cover of someone else’s pop classic.

Here’s a taste of the tweaked lyrics to the newly titled “Now Mom’s In The Sun Now”: 

“There was a time that bees loved me, and thought I could grind/ And I will not wait for you to hit the sun with a door.”

Can you guess the artist and the original song title?

Watch the segment above.

