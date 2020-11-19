Demi Lovato Gets A Jaw-Dropping New Look And Fans Are 'Obsessed'

Demi Lovato appears to be sorry, not sorry for her new look.

The “I Love Me” singer revealed that she’s now rocking a short blond haircut with her dark roots accenting an undercut.

“I did a thing…” wrote the 28-year-old in an Instagram post revealing her ’do. A second post credited the hairstylist, makeup artist, stylist and others involved in the photo shoot unveiling the transformation.

Many of Lovato’s fans and friends left positive comments about the drastic change.

“Yes you did!!!” wrote actor Ruby Rose. “Obsessed,” songwriter Caroline Pennell added.

Earlier this week, Lovato hosted the People’s Choice Awards with both long brown and long blond locks, changing both her hair and outfit throughout the show.