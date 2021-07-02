Demi Lovato Hails 'Queen' Lizzo For Correcting Paparazzo's Misgendering Gaffe

Lizzo stayed true to her reputation as a champion of self-love this week by making sure no one misgenders Demi Lovato.

In a short video posted to Twitter Thursday, Lizzo touched briefly on her plans for the 2021 Jazz Fest in New Orleans, where she’s slated to perform this fall.

When the three-time Grammy winner was asked by a reporter if she plans to take the stage with Lovato, who also is part of the October event’s starry lineup, she made sure to clarify that her pal identifies as nonbinary.

After the person misgendered Lovato repeatedly by using “she” and “her” pronouns, Lizzo responded with a polite ― and unflinching ― correction.

“Demi goes by ‘they,’” she explained.

“Demi goes by ‘they’” - Lizzo corrects a paparazzi after they misgendered Demi pic.twitter.com/p9PVff08PL — Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) July 1, 2021

When Lovato got word of the exchange, they expressed gratitude by sharing the clip to their Instagram stories.

“You fucking queen I love you,” Lovato wrote, as seen in a screenshot captured by People. “Thank you.”

As of Friday afternoon, the video had received more than 900,000 views, boosted by coverage in Entertainment Weekly, Billboard and other outlets.

Lovato came out as nonbinary in May, telling fans on Instagram that the term “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.”

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” the “Heart Attack” singer wrote. “Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

It looks as if Lovato may have some new love in their life, too.

The pop star on Wednesday was photographed holding hands with Noah Cyrus at a premiere event for “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” held at Six Flags Magic Mountain near Los Angeles. The pair collaborated on the song “Easy,” which appears on Lovato’s latest album, “Dancing with the Devil ... The Art of Starting Over.”