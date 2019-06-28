Demi Lovato's New Tattoo Puts Her Recovery Focus Where It Belongs

Demi Lovato just took some “me” time in ink.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer showed off a new tattoo on her finger Thursday ― and it simply says “me” in old-fashioned typewriter script.

She thanked the tattoo artist for her “new forever reminder” and included a self-affirming ”#i🖤me” in the caption.

Lovato, 26, has been focused on recovery after a difficult year. She was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose last summer, months after she declared herself six years’ sober. She emerged from rehab in November, according to outlets.

She’s working on new music as well. She recently posted a photo of herself in what appears to be a studio. “Making magic ✨🎶,” she wrote.

On her Instagram story a few days ago (per USA Today), she provided more details: “You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

Lovato released her previous album, “Tell Me You Love Me,” in 2017.