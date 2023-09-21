Demi Lovato Reveals She Feels The ‘Most Confident’ During Sex

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Demi Lovato once sang the lyrics “What’s wrong with being confident?” and she’s apparently channeling the same energy in her intimate moments.

On a recent appearance on the “LadyGang” podcast, the singer-songwriter shared that she feels the “most confident” while knocking boots.

“I’m going to be a little risqué and say I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” Lovato, 31, said during the episode that debuted on Tuesday. “Because you’re so present. You’re not thinking about what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day. Or at least that’s how it is for me.”

She added, “That’s not how it is for everybody.”

The former Disney star has been dating Canadian musician Jutes, whose legal name is Jordan Jutes, since August 2022.

Lovato stopped by “The Howard Stern Show” last week and gushed about her relationship, telling Stern that the pair are “growing together” and it feels “so healthy.”

“We started off as friends, so we built that foundation of friendship first,” she said. “I think if you can find someone who makes you feel safe … who you’re so attracted to, who you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship.”

She also opened up to Stern about the steamy lyrics behind her 2015 hit tune “Cool for the Summer,” which she revealed was inspired by a romantic fling she had with a famous woman.