Demi Lovato Has A Message For Fans Who Misgender Them

Demi Lovato is honoring nonbinary awareness week and letting fans know that it’s OK if you accidentally misgender them ― as long as you’re trying.

The singer shared a series of posts this week addressing their recent announcement that they would be using they/them pronouns. On Tuesday, Lovato wrote: “If you misgender me — That’s okay. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes!”

They continued: “It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes! As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally. I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”

Nonbinary is a term used to describe someone who does not identify exclusively as a man or a woman. July 14 is International Non-Binary People’s Day.

Lovato announced in May they would be changing their pronouns, calling the decision a “revelation” in a video.

“I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” Lovato said.