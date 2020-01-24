Demi Lovato Says New Song Was 'Cry For Help,' Opens Up About Life After Overdose

Demi Lovato has revealed that she believes that one of her yet-to-be-released songs was a “cry for help,” and opened up about her life after a drug overdose in 2018.

On Friday, the singer and actress talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s show, New Music Daily about her song “Anyone,” which she will perform for the first time at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. It was written and recorded just a few weeks before she overdosed at her home in California and was given Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses.

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help and you kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ’How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’” she told Lowe.

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t and I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’

The 27-year-old said that when she listens to the song, she learns something new “every day.”

“When I’m struggling or when I’m going through a rough time, I look toward the future for hope. To change my perspective on things, especially when I got through something difficult, I always stop and I think, ‘Why is God putting me through this?’” she explained.

Since her overdose, Lovato has spent time in rehab and has been actively working on recovery, surrounding herself with people who help her, not hurt her.

“You still have to make a decision every time like, ‘Is this somebody that I want around?’ If it’s not conducive to your journey that you want to be on, there’s no need for them to be in your life,” she said.

Lovato also shared that she wants to start a family. She doesn’t know if that will be with a man or a woman, but she “would love to do that this decade.”

The singer is gearing up for a busy few weeks, as she prepares to perform at the Grammys on Sunday and then at the Super Bowl a week later, where she’ll be singing the National Anthem.