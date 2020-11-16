Demi Lovato hosted the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday and got personal with the people.
The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer joked about her brief engagement to former soap actor Max Ehrich.
Lovato explained in the monologue that her 2020 actually started out great ― she sang at the Grammys and at the Super Bowl. But then it went downhill, of course, when COVID hit.
“So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” Lovato said. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert.
“So basically the same as everyone else,” she cracked.
Lovato and Ehrich, a former “Young and the Restless” regular, declared their undying love for one another in gushy Instagram posts announcing their engagement in July.
But reports emerged in late September that they had split. Ehrich, who was dogged by accusations of previous come-ons to celebrities like Ariana Grande, said he learned of the breakup via a tabloid report on his phone.